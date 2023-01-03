



Next game: in freedom 5-1-2023 | 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING 05 Jan. (Thurs) / 2:30 PM Bee Freedom History CONWAY, Ark. The 2022-23 ASUN portion of the schedule took a wrong turn for the Central Arkansas women’s basketball team after the team dropped a score of 65-45 in Jacksonville State on Monday. The loss drops the Sugar Bears to 7-5 a year, now 0-1 in conference. freshman Paris Atkins fresh off her first ASUN Freshman of the Week award, again led the team with 13 points, earning her ninth double-digit game of the year. Kyai Miles racked up eight points and nine rebounds, but quick break points proved to be the difference in this one, as Jacksonville State raced to a 17-2 transition lead. It took a minute for the Sugar Bears to go on the offensive, scoring just two points in the first few minutes of the game. Trailing by eight, Atkins got the team buzzing with an one-and-one layup near the six-minute mark, kickstarting the offense to take the lead. Cutting the lead to five, Central Arkansas appeared to be in a spot to stay close, but the Gamecocks were able to fend off the run and keep the lead just out of reach. Check in late in the quarter, Gloria Forna hit back-to-back post-spins to score four times in a row, cutting the deficit to six at the end of the first frame. Kinley Fisher opened the second quarter with a deep three, closing the gap to 19-16 for the Gamecocks. From there, Jacksonville State took control and a 21-6 run piled into the remainder of the quarter to take a 40-22 lead going into halftime. After 20 minutes of basketball, Atkins topped the roster by seven points. With halftime adjustments in mind, the Sugar Bears came out aggressively on the defensive end, contesting shots with no fouling and forcing hard shots on the Gamecocks. And while the offense for Central Arkansas wasn’t humming either, the defense never faltered in the third quarter as the Sugar Bears held Jacksonville State to just nine points in the third quarter, the ninth quarter this season in which a Central Arkansas opponent scored. some numbers. The fourth quarter was similar to the third as the Sugar Bears continued to fight despite falling behind. Atkins in particular was aggressive on the offensive end, shooting 3-for-3 in the frame for another six points. Overall, Central Arkansas scored 54 percent in the quarter while forcing the Gamecocks five turnovers. For the second half, the Sugar Bears were outscored by only two points, nearly tying the reigning ASUN West champions in the last two quarters. Next up for Central Arkansas is the first road trip of the new year, with Liberty on tap in the next one. With a tip at 2:30 CT, it marks the first trip to Lynchburg, Virginia, for the Sugar Bears.

