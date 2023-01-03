Football dominates Purdue, 63-7, to win Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – LSU

ORLANDO, Fla. The LSU offense exploded for 594 yards of total offense to beat Purdue, 63-7, to become Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Champions on Monday at Camping World Stadium.

LSU finishes the season with a 10-4 record.

MAIN PERFORMANCE

Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished 12-of-17 for 139 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier went 10-of-14 for 98 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Sophomore broad Malik Nabersearned Citrus Bowl MVP and led receivers with nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. Freshman tight end Mason Taylor recorded five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Senior safety Greg Brooks shone on defense with five tackles, one for loss, along with an interception.

MAIN GAMES

Purdue won the coin toss and advanced to the second half.

On the 1st-and-10 of the LSU 44, Daniels found Taylor for a 19-yard completion to the Purdue 44. On the 4th-and-2 of 36, the Tigers opted to go for it, and Daniels connected with Nabers for a 12- yard pick-up to move the chains at the Boilermaker 24. Daniels then found Nabers again for a 9-yard gain to the Purdue 15.

The drive culminated in a 1-yard scoring run from senior running back John Emery to give the Tigers a 7–0 lead with 7:01 left in the first quarter of the action.

After forcing Purdue to punt, the Tigers gained 15 yards after a kick-catch interference penalty was called. Gregory Clayton Fair caught the football on the LSU 18 and the penalty moved the ball to the 33.

Nussmeier came in at quarterback on LSU’s third offensive possession of the game. On 3rd and 4, Nussmeier found Taylor for a 17-yard completion and first to the Purdue 14. Noah Cain rushed to center for a 9-yard touchdown and extended the lead to 14-0 with 1:06 to play in the first quarter.

It was a strong start for the LSU defense, which held Purdue to just four pass yards and 17 rush yards in the first quarter of the game.

Daniels returned at quarterback for the Tigers, found Nabers for a 17-yard connection with the Purdue 46, then found Taylor for a 32-yard touchdown completion, creating some separation with an early 21-0 lead with 13:03 to play in the second quarter.

On their next offensive possession, Daniels went back to Taylor for a 15-yard completion down the middle of the field to the LSU 45. Taylor had five catches for 83 yards, averaging 20.8 yards per catch at the time in the contest.

Daniels put the Tigers in top scoring position after a 37-yard QB keep pushed the ball to the Purdue 9. The 37-yard run by Daniels marked a season-long run.

Cain recorded his second rushing touchdown of the game with a 9-yard score, extending LSU’s lead to 28–0 with 8:23 to play in the first half at Camping World Stadium.

As Purdue drove into the LSU 30, Burton’s pass was intercepted by senior corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

On a trick play, Nabers found Kyren Lacy for a 45-yard completion to the Purdue 10. (Nabers’ 45-yard completion to Lacey was the longest by an LSU non-QB since WR Todd Kinchen threw a 51-yard TD pass to WR Tony Moss vs. Ohio on 9/30/1989.)

Nussmeier, who was under center again, then found Brian Thomas Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 35-0.

Leading 35–0 at halftime, LSU tied its school record for halftime margin in a bowl game (35). (LSU led Oklahoma in the CFP Semifinals (Peach Bowl), 49-14, on December 28, 2019.)

The Tigers forced a turnover on downs to open the second half as senior linebacker Micah Baskerville nearly intercepted Burton on 4th-and-4 of the Purdue 45.

Nabers found Daniels for a 5-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. That was Naber’s second passing completion of the game, giving him 50 yards through the air and a touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 42–0. With the receiving score, Daniels also became the only LSU quarterback with a passing and receiving touchdown in the same game since at least World War II.

Brooks knocked out Alaimo on the Purdue 27 with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

Nabers added to an already impressive day by taking a jet sweep from Nussmeier 75 yards for a touchdown, extending the LSU lead to 49-0 with 3:15 left in the third quarter.

On the second play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter, the Boilermakers got on the board when Alaimo found Sheffield for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 49-7 Tigers.

True freshman Walker Howard came in at quarterback for LSU and led the offense to a seven-play scoring drive, highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown rush up the middle by Derrick Davis Jr. to extend the lead to 56-7.

Quad Wilson knocked out Jack Albers and returned him 99 yards for a touchdown, bowing out for the 2022-23 season to secure the Citrus Bowl victory, 63-7.