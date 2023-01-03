Novak Djokovic takes first season win in Adelaide | ATP tour

Novak Djokovic will be operational in 2023.

The Serb took part in his first singles match of the season on Tuesday and quickly found his range to defeat Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round at the Adelaide International 1.

“I can’t complain for the first game,” said Djokovic. “I played really well. I found the first six games very competitive and I’ve never played against him. He’s a counterpuncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tough serve, hits his spots. But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set, I thought I had stepped it up and played really good tennis for the rest of the match.

As a packed crowd watched, Djokovic moved through the gears, hitting his foolproof groundstrokes with consistent depth and accuracy to take control early.

The 35-year-old was also strong on return, winning 44 per cent (17/39) of the points on his opponent’s first serve to triumph after 75 minutes in his first ATP Head2Head encounter against world number 65 Lestienne.

The top seed will make his first appearance in Adelaide since 2007, when he won the trophy at the age of 19. Djokovic will continue his quest for the title at the ATP 250 event when he plays Quentin Halys.

Djokovic will compete again on Australian soil for the first time since 2021. He will take part in the Australian Open in Melbourne later this month, where he won the trophy nine times.