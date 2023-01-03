Sports
Moncton’s organist pumps up the crowd at the World Junior Hockey Championship
As it happens6:30 pmMoncton’s organist pumps up the crowd at the World Junior Hockey Championship
Lynden Steeves was eager to play organ at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Moncton, NB, belting out tunes in his shiny red suit and sock feet during every game.
Steeves is the organist for the Moncton Wildcats, a New Brunswick junior hockey team. And last month, about two weeks before the first puck drop, the World Juniors called him up for the games.
The organist surprised hockey fans, in the arena and at home, with his spin on classic hockey tunes. During Saturday’s game between Slovakia and Switzerland, he serenaded the crowd with music from the Addams Family, Dr. Dre and The Weeknd.
Sometimes I throw in a little Mission Impossible when the team is three or four goals down and they make a comeback.– Lynden Steeves, organist
Steeves spoke with As It Happens host Helen Mann between games at the Avenir Center arena. Here’s part of that conversation.
How did it feel for you to be [at the World Junior Championships]?
I never dreamed in my dreams that I would actually play for the World Juniors here. It all happened so fast and I couldn’t be more honored to be selected for this.
What was it like for you to hear the organ you played sing for the first time on this World Junior stage?
Incredible.
I started playing Hockey Night in Canada and you heard a little roar through the crowd and then the buzz because, you know, not many people were expecting to hear this big, thundering organ. And when I first played that, it was just… really cool to play that for, you know, [7000 to] 8000 people.
Were you nervous?
Yes of course. I usually get nervous before every game, whether I’m doing it for the Wildcats or the World Juniors.
You get a few jitters before the game. But as the game progresses they wear out a bit and I can have a lot more fun.
Now, just from what you’ve said so far, I gather this is no ordinary organ. It has some bells and whistles, right?
Oh yeah. It has all the bells and whistles. It was custom made by Allen Organ [Company]. And it’s a replica organ of the same organ used for Lance Luce’s Detroit Red Wings.
Lance came down at the end of the summer and was able to put some presets in the organ for whoever was going to play it…I can still tweak it to how I want it to sound but Lance was a big help to started me on this.
Was there a big learning curve for you?
Kind of. It wasn’t so much playing in front of an audience… The learning curve was more the timing. Also playing with my feet.
I’ve never actually played much with my feet. I did it when I was a kid and played a tiny little organ with just one scale. This one has two for bass pedals. So that was probably the biggest challenge of getting the bass notes in at the right time, with both hands at the same time.
There is a kind of repertoire of the kind of music played at hockey games. Do you have favorite songs you like to play?
Well, they’re all my favorite. But when you come out with Crazy Train or Thunderstruck or I play the Universal Theme song or something like it’s the beginning of a movie you know everyone seems to be like‘wow’… simply because they are not used to this kind of music.
Do you have any surprises that you slip in there?
Sometimes I throw in a little Mission Impossible when the team is three or four goals down and they make a comeback.
You are now preparing for the game between the USA and Germany. How do you pump yourself up for that?
I do a lot of sets in the arena so I just walk around and normally do a warm up of about ten to fifteen minutes to make sure my sound level is okay with the sound guys doing a great job by the way.
And then, you know, right now where so many people are here, a lot of people would like to have their picture taken with me because I’m wearing a flashy suit. So I don’t go unnoticed in the arena.
What are you wearing?
It’s a red shiny suit.
It was made especially for me for the Wildcats and it is red, blue and white. So it kind of goes with the international colors, especially since the US is the home team here at the Avenir.
So you sound like you’re a hockey fan. Do you ever really get to see a lot of the games or are your eyes on the organ all the time?
I watch the whole game. I am very versed in the game and I grew up in a hockey family, played hockey and my boys played hockey.
What do your boys think?
They are overjoyed for me. And they come up with a big smile when they are allowed to come to the games.
My oldest son actually works for the rink here, so he sees me every game. He’s the guy who goes out between the whistles and cleans the ice.
So it was pretty neat for him and everyone else in my family to be able to watch me.
|
