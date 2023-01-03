Sports
Blue Devils end action at Southern Scuffle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. The Duke wrestling program wrapped up the final day of the 2023 Southern Scuffle Monday night. The Blue Devils finished tied for 18th with Virginia, scoring 21.5 points against a difficult field of opponents.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Senior Jonah NiesenbaumRanked 19th nationally and seeded third in the heavyweight class, was the only Blue Devil to advance to day two of the tournament.
- After falling to Binghamton’s Cory Day in the semifinals, Niesenbaum fell to North Dakota State’s Juan Mora in a tight 3-2 decision.
- Niesenbaum beat Minnesota’s Garrett Joles to earn a fifth-place finish in the series, improving to 4-2.
- Niesenbaum now goes to 17-3 on the season and sets a new career high for total wins.
QUOTES
“This is a tough tournament, some of the best teams in the country are here. It showed us what level we need to get to. Jonah did a great job, but we have a lot of other guys who need to reach their potential.” also. We have a lot of guys who are capable and have the talent and the experience, they have to step up and start believing the process and work hard to be successful. We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the capacity, but these guys just have to believe in the process.” Head coach Glen Lanham
NEXT ONE
The Blue Devils return to action on January 19 for the home opener against Central Michigan at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
RESULTS
141: Christian Kolman (0-2)
Christian Gannone (Binghamton) Dec. Christian Kolman7-4
Jayden Gomez (Little Rock) Dec. Christian Kolman6-5
141: Jarred Papsy (0-2)
Zach Price (Gardner Webb) Dec. Jarred Papsy9-2
Teague Travis (Oklahoma State) big Dec. Jarred Papsy14-4
149: Patrick Roland (2-2)
Patrick Roland Dec. Parker Corwin (Gardner Webb), 4-0
Jordan Williams (Oklahoma State) Major Dec. Patrick Roland20-8
Patrick Roland Dec. Max Petersen (state of North Dakota), 3-1
Jaden Abas (Stanford) Major Dec. Patrick Roland20-6
157: Logan Ferrero (0-2)
Tommy Askey (App State) Dec. Logan Ferrero25-10
Matthew Bianchi (Little Rock) Major Dec. Logan Ferrero12-1
165: Cajetan Consul (1-2)
Cajetan Consul Dec. Lucas Cordio (Maryland), 3-2
Will Formato (App State) Major Dec. Cajetan Consul12-0
Kamdyn Munro (Chattanooga) Dec. Cajetan Consul0:58
174: Conor Becker (1-2)
Conor Becker Dec. Andrew Wilson (Gardner Webb), 8-4
Peyton Mocco (Missouri) Dec. Conor Becker12-5
Hudson Stewart (Virginia) Dec. Conor Becker6-3
184: Jack Wimmer (0-2)
Jha’quan Anderson (Gardner Webb) Dec. Jack Wimmer6-3
Chase Grinder (Maryland) Dec. Jack Wimmer4-3
184: Luke Chakonis (1-2)
Christian Kinsey (Virginia) Dec. Luke Chakonis6-0
Luke Chakonis Dec. Landon Lewis (Chattanooga), 4:48
Jack Darrah (Stanford) Dec. Luke Chakonis3-1
197: Braden Ray (2-2)
Braden Ray Dec. Logan Webster (Chattanooga), 6-5
Luke Surber (state of Oklahoma) Dec. Braden Ray1:54
Braden Ray Dec. Nolan Springer (Bucknell), 8-5
Mason McCreedy (Bucknell) Dec. Braden Ray5-3
197: Vincent Bakker (1-2)
Vincent Bakker Dec. Jesse Cassatt (Missouri), 8-6
Ethan Laird (Rider) Major Dec. Vincent Bakker16-4
Gabe Nagel (Minnesota) Dec. Vincent Bakker1:06
285: Jonah Niesenbaum (4-2) Fifth place
Jonah Niesenbaum Dec. Apollo Gothard (Little Rock), 6-2
Jonah Niesenbaum big Dec. Logan Shepherd (Bucknell), 10-2
Jonah Niesenbaum Dec. Konner Doucet (state of Oklahoma), 3-2
Cory Day (Binghamton) Dec. Jonah Niesenbaum6-0
Juan Mora (State of North Dakota) Dec. Jonah Niesenbaum3-2
Jonah Niesenbaum Dec. Garrett Joles (Minnesota), 5:41
To stay up to date with Blue Devils wrestling, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/2/DukeWRES”.
#Good week
|
Sources
2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/2/wrestling-blue-devils-conclude-action-at-southern-scuffle.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EXAMPLE: Men’s Basketball is about to begin Conference Play at UMass Lowell
- Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to charges related to FTX collapse : NPR
- Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach
- Samsung’s new $200 Galaxy phone takes better selfies than before
- Women’s Basketball Preview: Stony Brook
- ‘Winter blues’ can be a state of depression caused by gloomy weather
- Three Stars of the Week Awards go to Penn State and Wisconsin
- NS healthcare recruitment drive to Kenyan refugee camp leads to 65 job offers – Halifax
- Michigan prepares for post-holiday flu surge
- TTC fares to rise by 10 cents, more special constables coming in Tory budget plan
- Onset of allergies?Cedar Fever is back in Austin
- Your Thursday briefing: Russia blames its dead soldiers