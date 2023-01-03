Blue Devils end action at Southern Scuffle





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. The Duke wrestling program wrapped up the final day of the 2023 Southern Scuffle Monday night. The Blue Devils finished tied for 18th with Virginia, scoring 21.5 points against a difficult field of opponents. HOW IT HAPPENED Senior Jonah Niesenbaum Ranked 19th nationally and seeded third in the heavyweight class, was the only Blue Devil to advance to day two of the tournament.

Ranked 19th nationally and seeded third in the heavyweight class, was the only Blue Devil to advance to day two of the tournament. After falling to Binghamton’s Cory Day in the semifinals, Niesenbaum fell to North Dakota State’s Juan Mora in a tight 3-2 decision.

Niesenbaum beat Minnesota’s Garrett Joles to earn a fifth-place finish in the series, improving to 4-2.

Niesenbaum now goes to 17-3 on the season and sets a new career high for total wins. QUOTES “This is a tough tournament, some of the best teams in the country are here. It showed us what level we need to get to. Jonah did a great job, but we have a lot of other guys who need to reach their potential.” also. We have a lot of guys who are capable and have the talent and the experience, they have to step up and start believing the process and work hard to be successful. We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the capacity, but these guys just have to believe in the process.” Head coach Glen Lanham NEXT ONE The Blue Devils return to action on January 19 for the home opener against Central Michigan at Cameron Indoor Stadium. RESULTS

141: Christian Kolman (0-2) Christian Gannone (Binghamton) Dec. Christian Kolman 7-4

Jayden Gomez (Little Rock) Dec. Christian Kolman 6-5 141: Jarred Papsy (0-2) Zach Price (Gardner Webb) Dec. Jarred Papsy 9-2

Teague Travis (Oklahoma State) big Dec. Jarred Papsy 14-4 149: Patrick Roland (2-2)

Patrick Roland Dec. Parker Corwin (Gardner Webb), 4-0

Jordan Williams (Oklahoma State) Major Dec. Patrick Roland 20-8

Patrick Roland Dec. Max Petersen (state of North Dakota), 3-1

Jaden Abas (Stanford) Major Dec. Patrick Roland 20-6 157: Logan Ferrero (0-2) Tommy Askey (App State) Dec. Logan Ferrero 25-10

Matthew Bianchi (Little Rock) Major Dec. Logan Ferrero 12-1 165: Cajetan Consul (1-2)

Cajetan Consul Dec. Lucas Cordio (Maryland), 3-2

Will Formato (App State) Major Dec. Cajetan Consul 12-0

Kamdyn Munro (Chattanooga) Dec. Cajetan Consul 0:58 174: Conor Becker (1-2)

Conor Becker Dec. Andrew Wilson (Gardner Webb), 8-4

Peyton Mocco (Missouri) Dec. Conor Becker 12-5

Hudson Stewart (Virginia) Dec. Conor Becker 6-3 184: Jack Wimmer (0-2) Jha’quan Anderson (Gardner Webb) Dec. Jack Wimmer 6-3

Chase Grinder (Maryland) Dec. Jack Wimmer 4-3 184: Luke Chakonis (1-2) Christian Kinsey (Virginia) Dec. Luke Chakonis 6-0

Luke Chakonis Dec. Landon Lewis (Chattanooga), 4:48

Jack Darrah (Stanford) Dec. Luke Chakonis 3-1 197: Braden Ray (2-2)

Braden Ray Dec. Logan Webster (Chattanooga), 6-5

Luke Surber (state of Oklahoma) Dec. Braden Ray 1:54

Braden Ray Dec. Nolan Springer (Bucknell), 8-5

Mason McCreedy (Bucknell) Dec. Braden Ray 5-3 197: Vincent Bakker (1-2)

Vincent Bakker Dec. Jesse Cassatt (Missouri), 8-6

Ethan Laird (Rider) Major Dec. Vincent Bakker 16-4

Gabe Nagel (Minnesota) Dec. Vincent Bakker 1:06 285: Jonah Niesenbaum (4-2) Fifth place

Jonah Niesenbaum Dec. Apollo Gothard (Little Rock), 6-2

Jonah Niesenbaum big Dec. Logan Shepherd (Bucknell), 10-2

Jonah Niesenbaum Dec. Konner Doucet (state of Oklahoma), 3-2

Cory Day (Binghamton) Dec. Jonah Niesenbaum 6-0

Juan Mora (State of North Dakota) Dec. Jonah Niesenbaum 3-2

Jonah Niesenbaum Dec. Garrett Joles (Minnesota), 5:41

