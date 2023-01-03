England Shatter 112 Year Test Record, Run Rate, Scores, Ben Stokes,





England have broken the Test cricket record books in 2022 with an extraordinary display. The Poms have won nine of their last 10 games since former New Zealand superstar Brendon McCullum took over. Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > McCullum had a knack for raiding bowling attacks to all parts of the ground around the world and he’s brought that same flair to England. Named as Bazball, the English have brought a one-day attacking style to the Test cricket format and left spectators in awe. Ben Stokes men currently rank third behind Australia and India, but their new style has seen them etched their name in the history books. England finished the 2022 calendar year with a run rate of 4.13 per over from 15 Tests. An unheard of number in Test cricket and one not seen for 112 years. It is the second fastest running speed ever recorded for a calendar year since Test cricket began in 1877. Only Australia improved on the mind-boggling number in 1910 when they had a run rate of 4.47 per over, however that figure came from two Tests. In all Test history, the magic four runs per over mark has been achieved three times, with Australia finishing third in 2003 (12 Tests) with 4.08 runs per over. BURNING QS: Clumsy call that is hard to fathom; forgotten stars Test exile to end < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ben Stokes’ men went wild with the willow. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images England ramped up its offensive in the last month of the year when they took on Pakistan. England ventured into enemy territory and swept their opponents aside in a 3-0 thrashing as they beat the Pakistani bowling attack at a tune of 5.50 runs per over. Highest run rate by a team in a calendar year: 1: Australia in 1910 (2 Tests) = 4.47 2: England in 2022 (15 Tests) = 4.13 3: Australia in 2003 (12 Tests) 4.08 4: Australia in 2002 (11 tests) = 3.99 5: South Africa in 1902 (3 tests) = 3.98 The series win saw England record more victories in Pakistan than ever before, having won only two Tests. In the opening Test, the Poms took the biggest win in Test history in a chaotic final day at Rawalpindi. That’s one of the biggest test match victories you’ll ever see, commentator Nasser Hussain declared. Meanwhile, England media figure Piers Morgan labeled it the biggest win in Test history cricket world went wild at the incredible result.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/england-shatter-112year-test-cricket-record-in-historic-2022/news-story/dd85f67848f3e88beaa419dd4b998ae9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos