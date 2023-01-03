Martina Navratilova: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is diagnosed with two types of cancer





Incredible nine-time Wimbledon winner, tennis player Martina Navratilova, has been diagnosed with two types of cancer after a swollen lymph node was discovered in her neck. The tennis champion told the media and promised to fight this deadly disease. Martina stated that these cancers are curable and she hopes for a favorable outcome. In addition, Navratilova’s spokeswoman informed her fans that both cancers are in a primitive stage. After undergoing radiation for breast cancer 13 years ago, Martina is diagnosed with two cancers again. Roger Federer announces retirement: a look at his 10 most memorable Grand Slam finals Roger Federer announces retirement: a look at his 10 most memorable Grand Slam finals Wimbledon in 2003 Federer won the junior title at the All England Club in 1998, and another sign of things to come came when he ended seven-time Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras’ 31-match winning streak in 2001. US Open in 2004 Federer talked about the noise and goings on in New York and wondered aloud how he would deal with all the distractions there. He won it the fifth time he entered, beating Lleyton Hewitt. French Open in 2005 and beyond Federer’s first Grand Slam match against Rafael Nadal was in the semifinals of the 2005 French Open, which Nadal won en route to his first major trophy at age 19. Their first Grand Slam final came a year later in Paris. Wimbledon in 2008 After losing to Nadal in three consecutive French Open finals (2006-08) and defeating him in two consecutive Wimbledon finals (2006-07), Federer went on 40-match winning streaks. The veteran has an exemplary professional chart in tennis. Martina has won many accolades such as 59 singles and doubles Grand Slam titles and works as a remote television pundit for many sports channels. According to the prognosis, Navratilova’s representative stated that medical experts would soon begin her treatment. During the WTA final, the tennis star noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck, which was diagnosed as first stage throat cancer. Subsequently, Martina was also diagnosed with breast cancer when undergoing a throat examination. However, both forms of cancer are not related to each other. Still, they are in their early stages and can be cured as suggested by medical professionals. After the diagnosis, Martina felt helpless, but still decided to spread awareness about women suffering and similar health problems. She is a long-time public campaigner for gay rights. Frequently Asked Questions: Who is Martina?

Tennis professional. How many types of cancer has Martina been diagnosed with?

Two Are both early-stage cancers?

Yes

