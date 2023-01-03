Union women’s hockey has record day in victory over Saint Michael’s

SCHENECTADY It was a record Monday afternoon for the Union College women’s hockey team.

The Dutch women set a Division I program record for wins in a season and power play goals in a game, while junior center Celeste Beaudoin had the most assists in a game as they cruised to a 6–1 non-conference victory over Saint Michaels. .

Union won its 10th game of the season, surpassing the old mark of nine in 2013/14. Going 10-9-1, this is the last time the Dutch women have gone over .500 in a season. The 10 wins are also significant for sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Matsoukas, who surpassed Shenae Lundberg (2013-14) and Dana Smullyan (2002-03) for most wins in a season by one netless for Union women.

We just explained to our players that it’s certainly an honor, said Union head coach Josh Sciba, who tied Claudia Asano Barcomb for most career wins by a Dutch women’s head coach with 35. I think it’s something that’s important that our program now celebrate. I think it’s important to celebrate these milestones along the way. We have bigger goals. We want to lift banners and go to the playoffs and do things there. But I think it’s important to celebrate these things along the way.

There are many people who have played in this program, there are many people who have coached this program and to get to this point is something special.

Beaudoin understands the importance of reaching 10 wins for the first time in Division I history, which began in 2003-04.

Everyone bought the program and everyone comes ready to practice every day, Beaudoin said. We all know what we want to achieve and I think everyone has worked hard to reach that milestone. It is awesome. It’s really exciting.

Beaudoin set a one-game team record for assists in a game with five. She also tied the team tally for points in a game, joining Erin Vehec (one goal, four assists vs. Sacred Heart Oct 24, 2004) and Suzy Pocock (4-1-5 vs. Sacred Heart Nov 3, 2006).

It’s definitely exciting, but honestly I couldn’t do it without my teammates, Beaudoin said. The first thing I want to do when something like this happens is to thank my teammates because they are the ones who finish pucks, they are the ones who get me through it and without them I could achieve absolutely nothing. .

Freshman defenseman Stephanie Bourque also had a big game, recording a goal and three assists. She scored one of Union’s four power play goals, the most the Dutch women have scored in a game. Union was 4 for 4 on the power play.

Bourque could have scored more than one goal. She had three shots that hit the post or crossbar.

I would say the power play did a great job, Bourque said. Riley [Walsh] screening the keeper, thank goodness for that, because I don’t think my puck went in if Riley wasn’t up front. And Celeste feeds me pucks on top. Honestly, the power play was great today.

Union got a scare at 9:55 of the first period when Mikaela Langbacka scored to give Saint Michaels (1-13-1) a 1-0 lead. But power play goals from Amanda Quan and Maddie Suitor later in the period got Union going.

Walsh, who had two assists, scored a power play goal in the third period for Union, which defeated Saint Michaels 63-14, including 45-7 in the last two periods. Meredith Killian and Maya Jones scored equally strong goals for Union.

I wouldn’t say [Langbackas goal] was a wake-up call, Beaudoin said, but mostly a reminder that we play in one of the best leagues at the highest level, so we can’t take a second off.

