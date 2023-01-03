



BOSTON — Tristan Jerry left with a lower body injury and the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender was replaced by Casey DeSmith with 4:30 remaining in the first period of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday.

“I don’t have an update on Tristan,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. “Obviously he’s being assessed on a lower body injury. It’s hard to lose a man this early in the game.” DeSmith, playing his first NHL outdoor game, made 19 saves but allowed two third-period goals in the Penguins’ fifth straight loss. The game was 0-0 when Jarry left. “I think it was a bit of unfamiliar territory,” said the 31-year-old. “The last time I played an offside game was about 10 years ago. So just participating in an offside game comes with a few more challenges than a regular game. “Overall I was very happy with how I played.” [RELATED: 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic coverage] Jarry was slow to recover after making a seemingly routine save earlier in the period, and it looked like he was bothering to make a save on the Bruins forward. Thomas Nose at 1:20 PM. He skated to the bench during the 3:30 p.m. TV timeout, conferred with the Penguins’ trainers, and immediately left the game, slowly making his way down the steps of the dugout to the Pittsburgh locker room. Jarry made eight saves. The Winter Classic was Jarry’s first NHL offside. The 27-year-old goalkeeper is 15-5-4 with an average of 2.75 goals against and a .918 save percentage in 25 games this season. DeSmith is 4-7-2 with a .911 save percentage and 2.99 GAA. When the second period began, Mike Chiasson, the Penguins’ backup goaltender, was in uniform and in goalie gear in the third base dugout. Chiasson has no NHL experience. He is the goalkeeping development coach at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, and the Penguins manager of youth hockey. The 36-year-old hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, the birthplace of the Pittsburgh captain Sydney Crosby. Chiasson played two seasons for Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2005-2006. Crosby played for Rimouski from 2003 to 2005. Chiasson retired from playing after four seasons at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. Chiasson sometimes serves as a third goalie during Penguin’s practices, helping to manage Jarry’s or DeSmith’s workload. NHL.com staff writer Jim Cerny contributed to this report

