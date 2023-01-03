ICC rules on controversial capture of Michael Neser in BBL | Cricket





Michael Neser was in the spotlight as the Brisbane Heat beat the Sydney Sixers by 15 points in their Big Bash League (BBL) game in Brisbane on Sunday. Aside from his three-wicket haul during Sydney’s chase, he also completed a sensational but controversial catch to send Jordan Silk back to the dugout in the 19th over. Initially, Brisbane posted 224 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of Nathan McSweeney who scored 84 runs off 51 deliveries. Meanwhile, Josh Brown grabbed a half-century. Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott and Dan Christian each took a wicket for Sydney. Chasing a target of 225 runs, Sydney was bowled out for 209 in 20 overs. At one point during the chase, it looked like the Sixers would succeed in getting the target with Silk anchoring in the innings. But Neser’s timely match-winning catch came in the 19th over to see Silk pack, after registering 41 runs off 23 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes. Also read | ‘KL Rahul may not be part of World Cup Playing XI’: Ex-India coach gives blunt judgment on ODI future star batsman Received a full delivery and finished outside. Silk hit the ball to the left of tall. Neser ran over there and jumped, stretched both hands up, grabbed the catch, then realized he was going over the ropes. Then he tried to throw it up, but ended up doing it over the fence. He jumped again, grabbed it and then threw it back into the game, jumped out and caught it again. The catch was sent up and replays showed it was clean for a while, making it a huge moment as Sydney was 199 for eight in the chase, in 18.2 overs. While the effort was applauded by many, some fans and pundits questioned the legality of the capture and it has generated quite a bit of debate. Hoping to end the controversy, the ICC ruled, stating that ‘the batter had been correctly declared’. In ICC’s website it states: “Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded out of bounds when his/her last contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler was not entirely within the bounds.”” It is important to note that as long as the fielder’s first touch to the ball is within the boundary line, they may complete the catch however they wish, provided their feet are not on the ground with the ball over the boundary line. “Neser’s first contact with the ball, the timing of his jump and the final catch were all within the rules, the batter was properly called out,” the ICC added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-pass-verdict-on-michael-neser-s-controversial-catch-in-bbl-101672653085491.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos