News – Table Tennis Victoria





As we welcome 2023, Table Tennis Victoria is pleased to announce and congratulate the first of our 2022 revolutioniseSPORT TTV Award finalists. The three finalists for the Javor Coach of the Year Award were determined based on nominations received from the community and put forward by the TTV agency. Named after the late Karol Javor, the Javor Award – Coach of the Year is an award that recognizes Karol Javor’s contribution to coaching table tennis in Victoria. Congratulations to our finalists below: Frank Pearce – Croydon & Districts Table Tennis Association Frank coaches players of various skill levels, including national, national and international level players. He is the coach of the Croydon & Districts Table Tennis Association Juniors Program as well as the coordinator and coach of the Saturday coaching sessions. In 2022, he created an additional Junior Development Program to give the elite and developing junior players access to more coaching time from the club. He has expanded his Saturday coaching program to up to 30 players per week, getting more members ready for pennant competitions and social activities. Mick Tomlinson – Coburg Table Tennis Club Mick has been coaching table tennis and para players in particular for years through his own programs and programs with TTV and TTA. Mick is a great ambassador for Para table tennis and has not only helped countless para athletes reach their elite and performance goals, but has also helped new para players learn the sport, get grades and enjoy table tennis. He is responsible for the Para training program in the Hangar at Tullamarine. In 2022 he has helped TTV get Para programs to other clubs and venues around Victoria such as Coburg and Croydon. Mick was the Para coach for the 2022 Victorian state team at the National Championships in Caloundra with the team winning 26 medals including 12 Gold, 10 Silver and 4 Bronze. Jenny Langridge – Croydon & Districts Table Tennis Club Jenny is a highly qualified table tennis coach with over 30 years of experience coaching all ages and all levels with a specific focus on developing junior talent. She is a qualified Level 2 Table Tennis Coach with First Aid certification. Students she has coached have achieved exceptional results, including national, international and Olympic representation. In 2022, Jenny has worked with TTV as one of the state coaches at National Youth Championships, also this year in Caloundra. In the second half of this year, she also planned and delivered the TTV High-Performance training courses. On behalf of TTV she also provides coaching for weekly All Abilities sessions at Croydon & Districts Table Tennis Association this year. All finalists and winners will be recognized and celebrated at the 2022 revolutioniseSPORT TTV Awards Soiree at the Ballers Clubhouse on Saturday, April 1, 2023 following the 2022 AGM. Registration for this event will open later this month.

