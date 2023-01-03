EKU opens ASUN Slate with victory over Kennesaw State





Next game: Stetson 5-1-2023 | 7:00 pm 92.5 WEEK Jan. 05 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Stetson History RICHMOND, K. Behind 28 points out Antwainette Walker Eastern Kentucky women’s basketball opens ASUN Conference play with an 87-72 victory over Kennesaw State on Monday night at Baptist Health Arena. With the win, EKU has won six straight games at Alumni Coliseum and goes 8-6 (.571) this season. Eastern Kentucky has a win in ASUN’s first game in each of its two seasons as a member, beating Central Arkansas 61-46 last year. Walker recorded 28 points on 11-of-23 (.478) shooting from the floor, adding seven rebounds and four steals to the game. Monday’s victory marked Walker’s eighth game this season with 20 or more points, including six consecutive games dating back to December 2, 2022. Danielle Rainey scoring 18 points on 40 percent shooting from outside the arc, the Washington D.C. native has recorded consecutive double-digit scoring attempts, including eight of her last 10 games. Kennesaw State jumped EKU with a 4-0 run to start the game, two 3-pointers over Marisa Mackins and Rainey prompted the Colonels to begin their own 10-0 run heading into the first quarter media timeout. EKU ended the quarter with an 11–4 run to hold the Owls to eight points in the first frame. EKU hit threes on back-to-back-to-back possessions midway through the second quarter to keep its double-digit lead alive. A jumper from Walker in the final two minutes sent the Colonels to the locker room with a 39-29 lead. The Colonels opened the third quarter with two baskets from Walker, a Alice Recanati three pushed EKU’s lead back to double digits. Rainey beat the buzzer with a three off the bench to cap off a 14-6 EKU run and the lead 62-47. EKU’s first three possessions resulted in buckets made from outside the arc Emma Hacker , Mackins and Rainey. A five-point swing from Walker pushed the EKU lead to 16 with less than three minutes left in the game. The Colonels knocked down five free throws in the final minute of the game to start the second half of the season 1–0. Eastern Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET against Stetson at Baptist Health Arena. Thursday’s game with the Hatters is EKU’s annual “Pink Game,” tickets start at $5. The game can also be found on ESPN+ and heard on 92.5 WEKY with Wes Chandler on the phone. follow us

Stay up to date with everything about EKU women’s basketball on Instagram (@ekuwbb) and Twitter (@EKUWBB).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekusports.com/news/2023/1/2/womens-basketball-eku-opens-asun-slate-with-win-over-kennesaw-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos