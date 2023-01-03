Sports
Cricket Australia face WTC final and series sweep against South Africa
SYDNEY (Reuters) A relaxed and confident Australia heads into the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney, aiming for a series sweep and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to secure a dominant home summer to close.
Pat Cummins’ team, which sealed the series with an innings win in Melbourne last week, can secure its place in the WTC decider at The Oval in June with a victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Even with tenacious Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green sidelined by finger injuries, Australia has plenty of depth and freedom to experiment, leading up to next month’s four-date tour of India.
In recent years, the SCG hasn’t lived up to its spider-friendly billing, but the ground crew says the field needs to provide a spin.
That could mean a role for Ashton Agar in Australia’s 11 and a first test for the left arm spinner since 2017.
Cummins said the selectors had decided on the lineup but would not reveal it until Wednesday at the coin toss.
The match should provide a very good preparation for India, the pacesetter added.
Fast bowling and reverse swing are added, which we can expect in India, he told reporters on Tuesday.
(Well) probably get more spin over here, our batters are probably going to get more spin here too.
Australian media have relentlessly pinned the speedy Lance Morris as Starc’s replacement after the Western Australians’ striking start in the Sheffield Shield.
However, the ever-reliable Josh Hazlewood is likely to compete again after missing the last three tests with a sideload.
South Africa, beaten in all facets in the Boxing Day test, are given one forced substitution, with number three Theunis de Bruyn returning home for the birth of his daughter.
Rassie van der Dussen may be eligible for a recall, after being replaced by De Bruyn after the opening defeat in Brisbane.
Pressed captain Dean Elgar said selectors could also opt for another spinner to partner with Keshav Maharaj, which Simon Harmer would consider, likely at the expense of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.
Although wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma have scored runs, South Africa’s batting has been ruthlessly exposed in Australia.
Elgar has had a terrible run opening the batter.
The first captain to lead South Africa to defeat in Australia since Graeme Smith in 2005/06, he has managed just 31 runs at an average of 7.75.
Despite this, South Africa is fourth in the WTC standings and would retain a mathematical chance of reaching the final if they turned the tables at the SCG.
Talk is cheap right now and we need to go out and perform, Elgar said Tuesday.
I still feel there is a lot to play for in this third test.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)
|
