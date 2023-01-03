Tennis great Martina Navratilova battles two types of cancer DW 01/03/2023





Martina Navratilova said she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. In a statement released Monday, the tennis legend said her prognosis was good and she would begin treatment this month. “This double blow is serious, but still repairable, and I hope for a favorable outcome,” said 66-year-old Navratilova. “It’ll stink for a while, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.” The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not subside and had biopsies performed. Navratilova previously battled cancer Navratilova underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2010 and was later declared cancer-free. She originally retired from tennis in 1994, but later returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles. She won a total of 59 Grand Slam singles titles, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. Navratilova is an 18-time Grand Slam champion and a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Image: Sven Simon/photo alliance More recently, she worked as a television analyst. Due to her latest diagnosis, she would not be a regular part of Tennis Channel’s coverage of the Australian Open, but would appear from time to time at a distance. Fellow tennis star takes to social media to offer support Navratilova took to Twitter to “thank everyone for your support, and I’m not done yet,” she tweeted Monday. Among her benefactors was another tennis pioneer Billie Jean King. “Martina is as brave as she is strong,” King wrote on Twitter. “She has fought this battle before and she is in our thoughts and prayers.” Chris Evert, Navratilova’s great rival on the courts turned boyfriend, revealed in January 2022 that she had ovarian cancer, but was declared in remission in May. She wrote on Twitter that Navratilova “is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience. You get this, Martina!” lo/sri (AP, Reuters)

