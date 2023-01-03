Whitfield records double-double loss at EKU

rating:Kennesaw State 72, Eastern Kentucky 87

Registrations:Kennesaw State (4-8, 0-1), Eastern Kentucky (8-6, 1-0)

Main players: Jah’Che Whitfield (23 points, 9-of-17 FGs, 10 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls, 1 blk); Lyndsey Whitby (17 points, 5 rebs, 1 ast); Carly Hooks (11 points, 4 rebs, 1 ast, 1 stl)

THE STORYLINE

Jah’Che Whitfield finished with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, posting her first double-double and ninth of her career as Kennesaw State fell 87-72 to EKU on Monday night. After a slow first quarter, the Owls offense scored 64 points during its final thirty minutes of action and came within six points at the start of the third quarter. Whenever Kennesaw State answered with a run, Eastern Kentucky responded with big shots to stop KSU’s momentum. Whitfield led the Owls with 23 points, Lyndsey Whitby registered 17 y Carly Hooks Added 11 to power up the KSU attack.

COACH OCTAVIA BLUE QUOTES

About tonight’s performance

“Defense was the name of the game. We’re playing our first conference game on the road and conceding 87 points. We did a poor job defending the three-point line and limiting easy touches for Walker who is a hard cover on the floor Offensively we got off to a slow start, scoring only eight points on EKU’s 21. We dug ourselves into a hole where we had to fight hard to get out and ended up short.”

On Whitfield’s big night

“Jah’Che just got really reliable. She comes through every game no matter who we’re playing against. She’s worked hard in the off-season to improve her three-point shot and now that she’s knocked down the three consistently, her game has improved to gone to another level.”

To the team fighting back after the slow start

“We started to pick up the pace and score a little bit in transition and play our style. When we get stops and are able to get out and run, good things usually happen for us.”

About bouncing back and getting ready for the conference home opener against Austin Peay

“We have to do better defensively and stop. We can’t let someone come into our house and get any shot they want, like tonight. Heading into Thursday’s game against Austin Peay, we have to lock in and have no missed defensive assignments.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

KSU made its first two field goals of the game before EKU answered with 10 consecutive points three minutes later.

The Colonels pushed the lead to 11, 19-8, after taking four consecutive shots from the field with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

Whitfield and Aman Johnson opened the second quarter with two runs each and Precis Harden had consecutive blocks on the defensive end as the Owls cut the deficit to 21-12.

Both teams traded buckets over the next few minutes, Kennesaw State shooting 5-of-6 from the field during the play. Whitfield and Harden were key on offense, scoring four runs each.

Hooks and Whilby scored on back-to-back layups to pull within 10, 38-28 with two minutes left in the half. Both teams knocked down a free throw each in the final two minutes as KSU trailed 39–29 at halftime.

Whitfield and Hooks got the Owls off to a fast start in the second half, as the two knocked down two free throws each to score within six, 39-33.

Eastern Kentucky answered with a 9-4 run to cut the lead to double digits, 48-37 after five minutes of the third quarter.

Whenever KSU would respond to the Colonels, EKU answered with a shot of its own. Whilby hit a triple with 10 seconds left, but Eastern Kentucky’s Danielle Rainey triple-banked as time expired to extend the lead to 62-47.

Trailing 65-49 early in the fourth inning, Kennesaw State scored seven consecutive runs, highlighted by five by Whitfield to get back into double digits, 65-56, with 7:01 left in regulation. EKU connected on two consecutive three-pointers to counter the KSU run.

Whilby hit another triple to make it 76-64, but the Colonels finished the game with an 11-8 run to hold off the Owls, 87-72.

NEXT ONE

KSU hosts Austin Peay Thursday at 7 p.m. for the home opener of the ASUN Conference.

KSU hosts Austin Peay Thursday at 7 p.m. for the home opener of the ASUN Conference.