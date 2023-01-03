Seven, Foxtel retains cricket broadcasting rights until 2031 in $1.5 billion deal, men’s Big Bash cuts





Cricket Australia has announced that Seven Network and Foxtel will remain the sport’s broadcasters in Australia for the next seven years in a $1.5 billion deal. Cricket TV rights deals 2024-2031: Foxtel/Seven – $1.512 billion

2018-2024: Foxtel/Seven – $1,182 million

Previous deal: Nine/Ten (BBL) – $600 million

2018-2024: Foxtel/Seven – $1,182 million Previous deal: Nine/Ten (BBL) – $600 million The deal draws a line under the relationship between Cricket Australia (CA) and their leading broadcaster, with Seven withdrawing legal proceedings related to the effects of the COVID pandemic on past seasons. The announcement of the new deal also includes confirmation that the Big Bash League T20 competition will be reduced from 61 to 43 games. After a bidding process with reported interest from several media outlets, including Channel 10 and Paramount, CA announced the rights deal Tuesday morning. The Foxtel Group (including pay TV provider Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo Sports), Seven and its streaming service 7plus will broadcast Australian men’s and women’s internationals, as well as the WBBL and BBL, for another seven years. The existing six-year agreement expires in 2024. The $1.512 billion deal represents a 10.5 percent annual increase in payments. Under the deal, there will be two five-test Ashes home series against England and two five-test home series against India. For the first time, all Seven matches, all men’s tests and women’s internationals, 23 WBBL matches and 33 of the 43 BBL matches will also be streamed on 7plus. All matches are live on Fox Cricket and Kayo, including Australian men’s whiteball internationals and 10 exclusive BBL matches. The women’s international schedule will increase, with multi-format home matches against India, England and South Africa in the first three years of the deal. There was criticism of the length of the men’s Big Bash competition amid reduced crowds and TV ratings. Cricket Australia said the new, smaller season would allow for “greater availability of players, a higher share of primetime matches and a stronger alignment with school holidays”. CA CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement that he was pleased with the new deal. “The quality and range of the Foxtel Group and Seven’s cricket production is first class and the excellent service they provide to cricket fans was a strong consideration in our decision to continue with this successful partnership,” said Hockleys. “The breadth and quality of cricket played in Australia over the coming summers is extraordinary and we look forward to working with our partners to not only televise the matches, but to promote and grow cricket by encouraging more kids to pick up a bat and ball.” James Warburton, Managing Director and CEO of Seven West Media, thanked Hockley and the Cricket Australia team for their “ongoing efforts to drive cricket forward”, and in particular the improvements to the BBL. “A comprehensive digital rights package to the cricket for 7plus will ensure that our viewers have live and free access to cricket for the first time in a way that suits them,” said Warburton. Our combined broadcast and digital rights for both cricket and the AFL mean that Seven and 7plus will be the home of sport all year round.” More to come.

