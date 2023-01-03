Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills player, in critical condition after collapsing during a football game Monday night





Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapse on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, his team said.

Hamlin fell onto his back moments after getting up from an open field tackle from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the (University of Cincinnati) Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. He is currently sedated and in critical condition, the Bills said a tweet early tuesday.

The 24-year-old’s collapse left players distraught crying, praying, kneeling and hugging each other before returning to the dressing room. The game was abandoned at 5:58 of the first quarter and was later officially postponed.

Since then, support for Hamlin has poured in from fans and others in professional sports, from NFL’s Russell Wilson and JJ Watt to NBA star Lebron James, as a Christmas toy fundraiser Hamlin started in 2020 quickly raised more than $3 million.

Within 10 seconds of Hamlin’s collapse, the Bills team trainers treated him. According to an ESPN broadcast, an ambulance was on the field within five minutes, footage shows, and he was given CPR. Hamlin was immediately given on-field medical attention by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, the NFL said in a statement.

Hamlin has played every game this season. The 24-year-old Pennsylvania native joined the Bills in 2021 as a sixth-round draft pick after playing for the University of Pittsburgh in the 2016-2020 seasons. He was red-shirted playing games in 2016 while still on the team due to injury, says his Pittsburgh Panthers player biography. He also missed time through injuries in 2017 and 2019, the NFL site added.

After his collapse Monday, none of the team’s coaches or players asked to continue playing, NFL Executive Vice President of Operations Troy Vincent, who played in the league for more than a decade, said in a press call. The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to postpone the game, the NFL statement said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been playing,” said Vincent. So immediately my player hat went on. How do you resume the game after watching such a traumatic event happen right in front of you in real time?

Some of Hamlin’s teammates decided to stay in Cincinnati while the rest of the team travels back to Buffalo Tuesday morning, Vincent said. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrived late Monday night at the hospital where Hamlin was being treated, the ESPN broadcast revealed.

CNN has contacted the Bills for comment.

Overwhelming support for Hamlin poured in Monday night from fans and players around the sporting world.

The NFL Players Association tweeted Monday night that the organization and everyone in our community pray for Damar Hamlin.

We’ve been in contact with Bills and Bengals players and the NFL. The only thing that matters at the moment is Damar’s health and well-being, according to the players’ association.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bill’s Mafia are with you, Damar. pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Lebron James applauded the decision to postpone the game following the medical emergency.

It’s definitely the right call, he said Monday night after the Lakers game against the Charlotte Hornets, adding: The safety of players in all sports is always the most important thing. It was horrible to see.

My thoughts and super prayers go up for that childhood family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL and everyone who is part of the NFL family, James said.

Wishes and prayers were sent by several top athletes, including Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

JJ Watt, a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, tweeted: The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Be okay. Please.

In the hours following Hamlin’s collapse, a Christmas toy fundraiser he started in 2020 had raised more than $3 million as it was flooded with donations from supporters campaigning for his recovery.

The player created the drive to raise money to buy toys for children in a Philadelphia community, writing at the time: As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am determined to keep my platform to use to positively impact the community that raised me.

In the hour following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, the fundraiser had raised about $70,000 and fewer than 4,000 donations. But in just five hours, GoFundMe skyrocketed to more than $3 million raised from nearly 120,000 donations, some as high as $5,000 each.

Hamlin continued his annual toy drive tradition in Buffalo this year, handing out autographs and jerseys for kids who came by.

(It’s) something I’ve always been into, just giving back, he told CNN affiliate WKBW in December, adding, “I’ve been doing the toy ride for three years, so it’s just something I like to do to now expanding it to Buffalo.