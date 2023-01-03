MSU hockey drops to No. 14 in USCHO rankings after GLI losses





Michigan State hockey fell into the USCHO poll for the first time since it entered the rankings in November. The Spartans (12-9-1) dropped three places to No. 14 this week after losing to Ferris State and Michigan Tech in the Great Lakes Invitational last week. MSU attempted a comeback against Ferris State on Tuesday, thanks to two goals from the fifth-year defenseman Cole Krigierbut eventually fell 4-2 in the GLI semifinal.

The loss earned the Spartans a spot in the consolation game against Michigan Tech Wednesday. MSU led 2-1 throughout the third period, until MTU second-year defenseman Brett Thorn tied the game with less than two minutes left in regulation. Freshmen forward Arvid Caderoth scored the game-winner for the Huskies in sudden death overtime, handing the Spartans fourth place in the tournament. Western Michigan, crowned GLI champions after beating FSU in the finals, is now one spot above MSU at No. 13. As for the rest of the Big Ten, Minnesota held onto the No. 3 spot after exhibition victories over USNTDP and Bemidji State. Penn State remains No. 5 after beating the Rochester Institute of Technology. Michigan remains at No. 7, having not returned to the ice since its series split with MSU on December 9 and 10. Ohio State is the only conference team to move up, sitting at No. 12. Notre Dame remains at the bottom of the top twenty, entering at No. 20 after sharing wins with Alaska over the weekend. The Spartans are also at number 13 in the PairWise Rankings, dropping five spots since the Michigan series. Minnesota, Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State are all now ahead of MSU in the rankings at No. 1, No. 4, November 8, and No. 9, respectively. The Spartans hit the road this week as they returned to conference play against Ohio State in Columbus on December 6-7. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 20: Support student media!

