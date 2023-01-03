Bedard sets 5 records, Canada beats Slovakia in OT to advance to junior semifinals

HALIFAX Connor Bedard missed an opponent.

And another. And another.

The stunning 17-year-old then calmly slid the puck home to unleash wild celebrations and send his country to the semi-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup.

Bedard scored in a brilliant, stunning individual effort at 5:17 overtime on Monday as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3.

The extraordinary talent made his way past three Slovaks before scoring his eighth goal of the event and blowing the roof off a red-clad Scotiabank Centre.

ContentId(1.1900805): ‘I couldn’t score on a shot, so I had to do something’: Bedard on his OT winner

“I always want the puck,” said Bedard. “It’s still hockey, I’m still doing what I love. The moment is great. But I made the same move, I did the same shot I made a million times in my basement in training, only on the ice.

“I’m playing hockey there.”

On an absolutely astonishing level.

“I sort of advocate for it,” Canadian defender Brandt Clarke said of the OT highlight series. “But I see him burn the first man, see him burn the second man, see him burn the third man and then move to the backhand on the keeper.

“That was one of the craziest moments I’ve ever been a part of.”

Bedard also scored early in the first, setting four records in the process before adding an assist on Canada’s second goal to set another national record.

“It’s hard to describe what he means to our team,” said goalkeeper Thomas Milic, who made 24 saves, including some huge stops to keep his team alive. “It’s almost like he’s pressing random buttons on the Xbox controller and coming up with some of these dangles. You never know what he’s going to do next. He never ceases to surprise.”

“I think (Bedard’s) is from another world,” said Slovak captain Simon Nemec.

ContentId(1.1900788): Watch this: Bedard sends Canada to the semifinals with an ‘all ages goal’

Dylan Guenther and Zack Ostapchuk provided the remainder of the offense for the Canadians, who face the United States on Wednesday after the Americans thrashed Germany 11-1.

Libor Nemec, with two, and Robert Baco answered for Slovakia, who got 52 stops from Adam Gajan.

“Great game played,” said Simon Nemec. “Best game of the tournament.”

The Czech Republic beat Switzerland 9-1 to set up the other semi-final against Sweden, who defeated Finland 3-2.

With Simon Nemec out in the box for a cross-check on Bedard late in the third inning, Shane Wright hit the crossbar in overtime on a shot that went out of Gajan’s path.

Milic then made a great glove stop on Servac Petrovsky to keep his team alive before Bedard added his name to Canada’s world junior lore.

“I thought it went in,” Bedard said of the Petrovsky opportunity. “I was about to cry on the couch. That was ridiculous. I was so scared.”

The presumed top pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard opened the scoring just over six minutes into the first inning on a breakout after Slovak defenseman Pavol Funtek flipped the puck.

That pushed the center for Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats past Eric Lindros for top stop on Canada’s all-time list with 34 points in the men’s under-20 event.

The North Vancouver, BC product has also passed Jordan Eberle for most combined world junior goals by a Canadian with 16.

Canada went up 2-0 on a power play with five minutes left in the second as Bedard found Othmann, who in turn fed a falling Guenther.

Bedard set a new record for most points by a Canadian in a single tournament with 21, owns the national score with 13 assists in a single event, and passed Jaromir Jagr for most points by a player 18 or under.

“I’m not focused on personal success here,” said Bedard, who topped the podium with Canada in the summer. “I want another gold medal and that’s all I want.”

The Slovaks came off the mat and responded to a power play of their own when Nemec tapped in a punt shot.

Canada restored its two-goal lead just over three minutes later when Ostapchuk shot past Gajan’s blocker at a 3-on-1 break.

But Slovakia got back to within one as Peter Repcik showed great patience to find Baco for his second.

Canada hit two posts early in the third period before Milic made an incredible stop on a mad scramble by Adam Sykora, shooting out a toad before Canadian defenseman Tyson Hinds stopped the follow-up attempt with his glove.

“Incredible atmosphere,” said Milic. “Bit of a rollercoaster.”

But Nemec scored his second of the game moments later with less than nine minutes left on Milic’s doorstep after an ice formation to make it 3–3.

Bedard had a great opportunity to give Canada the lead late in the third inning, but Funtek blocked his effort.

Ultimately, however, the phenomenon would not be denied.

“That’s what he does,” Wright said. “Stepped up when needed. Great player, great game.”

And it’s the turn of the Americans.

“What’s even better? What more do you want?” Bedard said about the delicious matchup. “Something that everyone in the country, everyone on the continent will be pretty excited about.

“There is no better situation.”

There is also no one better than Bedard.

EBERLE TIPS HIS CAP

The Seattle Kraken forward congratulated Bedard on passing him on the Canadian target list in a pre-recorded message.

“You are an incredible player to watch,” Eberle, a hero at the 2009 tournament, said in a video posted to Hockey Canada’s official Twitter account. “I’ve been following your career since you were called up to my hometown and played with the Pats.

“Enjoy the experience.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2023.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.