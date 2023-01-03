England’s ‘Bazball’ approach breaks the 112-year Test record





England’s ‘Bazball’ Test cricket revolution continues to challenge the accepted norms of the sport, with Ben Stokes’ team rewriting the history books. ‘Bazball’, named after coach Brendon McCullum, refers to England’s approach to all-out attack. Since the former New Zealand batsman was appointed in May, England have won nine of their 10 test matches, widely praised for the entertaining way they have played the game. LIVE UPDATES: All the action from day five of the United Cup READ MORE: Little-Known Law Causes Storm in BBL Thriller READ MORE: Horse dead and iconic race abandoned after horror fall England scored in 2022 at 4.13 runs per over, the second highest number of runs by a team in a calendar year since the start of Test cricket in 1877. Only the 1910 Australian side eclipsed England’s pace, scoring at 4.47 runs per over. However, that was more than two test matches. In modern times, Australia scored at 4.08 runs per over in 2003. In December, England scored at a barely credible 5.50 runs per over en route to a 3–0 victory in Pakistan. Prior to the series, England had won only two Tests in history in that country. Ben Stokes batting during the Test series against Pakistan. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) In comparison, Australia scored 3.62 runs per over in 2022.﻿ Speaking to Wide World of Sports during the series against Pakistan, former Australian captain Ian Chappell said Stokes deserved a lot of credit for the way the team played. “It takes balls to play like this when you’re in a situation where you could lose,” he told Wide World of Sports. “I take my hat off to Stokes. It’s easy to say it, but when things get tough he kept on doing it, it takes courage. “I really admire him as captain because he keeps trying to win.” Highest run rate by a team in a calendar year: 4.47 – Australia in 1910 (2 Tests) 4.13 – England in 2022 (15 Tests) 4.08 – Australia in 2003 (12 Tests) 3.99 – Australia in 2002 (11 Tests) 3.98 – South Africa in 1902 (3 Tests) For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here! How well do you remember the biggest sports moments of 2022? ﻿

