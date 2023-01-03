Sports
Bulldogs clear the Ohio State hurdle, Javon Bullard plays a game
ATHENS Kirby Smart saw this Ohio State storm coming for the past two seasons, knowing that his Bulldogs would probably have to go through it at some point in his journey to the top of the college football world.
Georgia football survived Saturday night’s Buckeyes challenge by the narrowest of margins, a missed 50-yard field goal attempt at the stroke of midnight determined the outcome in a 42-41 Instant Classic.
It took every look of Smart’s defense plan, every page of Todd Monken’s playbook, and every ounce of buy-in from a reloaded team that has exceeded realistic expectations.
Teams aren’t supposed to lose 15 players to the NFL Draft and repeat as national champions, but that’s what these No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are about to do.
Georgia is a prohibitive favorite to finish the job next Monday at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where it will meet Big 12 runner-up TCU in the CFP Championship Game.
Here’s a look at how individual players are trending after a historic CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal, in which the Bulldogs became the first team in the CFP era to win after trailing by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter:
STOCK RISES
Javon Bullard: The sophomore safety was named the game’s defensive MVP after coming up with Georgia’s most crucial play of the night, a bone-shattering hit that saved Marvin Harrison Jr. the turf. The Buckeyes settled for a field goal and Harrison Jr. did not return to the game, leaving Ohio State’s passing game without batting power for the remainder of the evening.
Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh again went for over 100 total yards and led Georgia with 5 receptions that he converted to 56 yards, including the Bulldogs’ first TD of the night. McIntosh also led UGA rushers with 70 yards on 5 carries, including a 52-yard burst that turned out to be the second-longest offensive play in the game.
Ariana Smith: The lightly used, oft-injured speedster had the first multi-catch game of his career, including a 76-yard TD catch where he ran wide open past a defensive back. Smith proved to be a major X factor on a night the Bulldogs needed one, with Darnell Washington getting injured early.
Christopher Smith: The Georgia All-American safety had another stellar outing, leading the team with 8 tackles while quarterbacking a defense that gave up no plays for more than 37 yards, an impressive feat considering the gifted talent UGA faced in Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud.
STOCK OUT
Broderick Jones: Georgia’s left tackle just can’t seem to be beaten at pass blocking, and he’s vastly improved his run blocking each of the past two seasons. Jones, an NFL starter in the making, provides invaluable peace of mind at the back in pass protection.
Amarius Mims: The sophomore made the most of his first start with the right equipment and overall scored higher than any other Georgia offensive linemen. The experience Mims gained this season was crucial as Warren McClendon missed his first start in 38 games.
Nazir stack house: Stackhouse took full advantage of the extra attention the Buckeyes blockers paid to Jalen Carter and had three stops to rank highest among Georgia’s defensive starters.
Daijun Edwards: Strong runs from Edwards, whose powerful legs enabled him to blast through tackles and break down a 21-yard run. Edwards also had a 9-yard catch and could have another breakout performance next Monday against TCU.
STOCK EVEN
Jalen Carter: No. 88 was downgraded to just one tackle and one pass breakup as Ohio State targeted Georgia’s most talented player, effectively neutralizing him. Carter also missed an open field pocket on Stroud, but still clogged the inside lanes.
Stetson Bennett: Bennett came through in the clutch, handed over the mandatory MVP award and held on to his shares, even on a night that Smart said left something to be desired. Bennett’s three lowest-scoring offensive appearances came in the last four games, according to PFF stats. The hunch here is that Bennett will be sharp against the Horned Frogs and beat Max Duggan in the CFP title game.
Jack Podlesny: The Bulldogs kicker last week announced his intention to play in an all-star game and turn pro, but he failed to audition properly against Ohio State, making just 2 of 4 field goals with misses of 47 and 52 yards.
