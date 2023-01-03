Martina Navratilova diagnosed with breast and throat cancer





Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two cancers, the tennis great said Monday. Navratilova, 66, has throat and breast cancer, although both were detected at an early stage. This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I hope for a favorable outcome, Navratilova said in a statement. It’ll stink for a while, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got. Martina Navratilova (right) with Ons Jabeur (left) and Iga Swiatek after the 2022 US Open final. Corbis via Getty Images Martina Navratilova plays in 1984 Getty Images Navratilova previously had breast cancer in 2010, but was deemed cancer-free after a lumpectomy and six months of radiation. Navratilova had to undergo a throat examination when both forms of the disease were discovered. She will begin treatment later this month. Czech-born Navratilova was one of the most dominant players in the 1970s and 1980s, holding 18 Grand Slam singles titles. She had a long-standing rivalry with American Chris Evert, who recently had ovarian cancer. I didn’t talk much about breast cancer before I got it, Navratilova previously told People. Now I have been approached by women and we share our stories. It is encouraging to see that there is life after cancer. She won a total of 59 Grand Slam singles titles, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 US Open, a month before her 50th birthday. Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000, occasionally competing in singles as well. Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. She has worked as a TV analyst for the past few years. Martina Navratilova at a Chris Evert charity event in 2014. Getty Images Monday’s statement said Navratilova would not be a regular part of Tennis Channel’s coverage of the Australian Open later this month, but hopes to join via video conference from time to time. With AP

