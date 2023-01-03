The World’s Largest Hockey Stadium: Know the greatest venues





Field hockey has its origins in 2000 BC, when the Iranians played an ancient form of the sport. Since then, hockey has evolved and the venues in which it is played have also grown. although hockey stadiums are not the largest in the world, most international level venues can easily accommodate more than 15,000 spectators and are equipped with practice fields, gyms, swimming pools and other modern training facilities. Here are some of the largest hockey stadiums in the world. The largest hockey stadium in the world

National Hockey Stadium, Lahore Capacity: 45,000 The National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, is the the world’s largest hockey stadium. It can accommodate nearly 45,000 spectators Also known as the Gaddafi Hockey Stadium, the venue opened to the public in 1982. It is part of the Nishtar Sports Complex, which also houses the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium and the Punjab Athletics Stadium. The National Hockey Stadium has been one of the most important venues for the sport in the country. All matches of the 1990 World Hockey Championship for men were played here, where Pakistan was defeated by the Netherlands in the final. The venue houses the office of the Pakistan Hockey Federation and has a smaller hockey field adjacent to it. Chandigarh Hockey Stadium, Chandigarh Built in 1960, Chandigarh Hockey Stadium, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, is the largest hockey stadium in India and can hold up to 30,000 spectators. Chandigarh Hockey Stadium is part of the Sports 42 Sports Complex, which also has facilities for boxing, wrestling, judo, kabaddi and handball, and features a hostel for trainees. The entire complex is built on 40 hectares of land. The stadium hosted several All India Hockey leagues, Indo Pan Am Hockey 1995 and Asian School Hockey tournaments. The location was renovated in 2007. The Chandigarh Hockey Stadium was also the home ground for Chandigarh Dynamos in the Premier Hockey League and Chandigarh Comets in World Series Hockey. Weingart Stadium, Los Angeles Capacity: 22,355 Weingart Stadium is a multi-purpose venue in Los Angeles, California and is the second largest hockey stadium in the world. It can accommodate 22,355 fans at a time. Formerly known as East Los Angeles College Stadium, the sports facility is primarily used for American football, soccer and track and field. Weingart Stadium hosted the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at the 1984 Olympics. While Pakistan won the men’s gold, the Dutch took top honors in the women’s. In addition to being a top sports venue in the US, Weingart Stadium has been a shooting location for popular Hollywood movies such as Forrest Gump, Goal! and Viva Knievel. Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Odisha Capacity: More than 20,000 Located in the steel city of Rourkela, Odisha, the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is one of the largest hockey stadiums in India and can accommodate over 20,000 spectators. The stadium was built specifically for the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup and became the second venue for the four-yearly showpiece, along with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which can hold around 15,000 fans. Birsa Munda Stadium is built on over 15 acres of land on the campus of Biju Patnaik University of Technology. It houses a swimming pool, a fitness center and a tunnel connecting the locker room and practice field. The venue will be inaugurated in January 2023.

Other stadiums such as Riverbank Arena (15,000) in the United Kingdom and Olympic Green Hockey Field (17,000) in China were also among the world’s largest hockey stadiums. Both venues were scaled down after the 2012 London Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics, respectively.

