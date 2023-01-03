A successful 2022 FIFA World Cup adds to Qatar’s swag

The year 2022 has been the most eventful year for Qatar, the small, energy-rich country in the Gulf that has always had a strong desire to become better known on the world stage.

It all started when the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was invited to the White House by US President Joe Biden in January as his first foreign guest.

As the world’s second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, Qatar played a vital role in helping Europe deal with its energy crisis in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine – an effort that led the US to declare it a non-ally of the US. NATO.

Qatar ended the year by hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup – a competition described by critics around the world as one of the greatest in the history of the game.

Before 2010, when it won the bid for the FIFA World Cup, it was the most unlikely country to host one of the most popular sporting events in the world as Qatar hardly had any known football culture.

But Qatar always had a tendency to punch above its weight.

Fueled by the massive success of the FIFA World Cup, it now wants to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

In the intervening period, a series of sporting events will take place, such as Asian football, the World Swimming Championships and the World Table Tennis Championships. Qatar aims to present itself as a major destination for global sports.

Opponents called it “sportwashing,” Qatar’s attempt to divert the world’s attention from the inhumane treatment of migrant workers and the criminalization of homosexuality.

Others have seen it as an attempt to raise Qatar’s geopolitical profile by using the soft power of sport to brand itself as a moderate, Islamic state in the Arab world to attract tourists and foreign investors.

As the richest country in the Gulf and the fourth richest in the world, with a per capita income of more than $97,000, Qatar’s swagger has rivaled that of its larger Gulf neighbours, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, matched.

It has an area of ​​about 11,000 square kilometers and a population of 2.8 million. But this has not stopped Qatar from taking on a larger political role that has led it to venture not only into Western Asia but also countries far beyond the region.

The Qatar-funded TV network Al Jazeera has been praised worldwide for its coverage. But critics have often accused it of being Qatar’s propaganda tool.

Qatar’s rising profile has led to tensions and clashes with its larger neighbor Saudi Arabia. As the custodian of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina and the largest oil producer, Saudi Arabia considers itself the leader of the Muslim world.

But Qatar has maintained its independence and developed close ties with Iran and Turkey, Saudi Arabia’s other major powers and bitter rivals in the region.

In 2017, when Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states imposed an economic blockade on Qatar to force it to cut ties with Iran and Turkey. Not only did Qatar ignore their threat but, with the help of its friends, remained totally unaffected. The economy also boomed during this period with the global rise in gas prices and massive outside investment in infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup.

However, Qatar’s security and confidence stem mainly from its close ties with the United States. It houses the central US military command and has played a vital role in America’s foreign policy, aiding and protecting US interests during various crises.

It offered its territory to the US during the 1990 and 2003 Iraq campaign and joined US efforts to expel Muammar Gaddafi from Libya. In addition, Qatar played a crucial mediating role in bringing the Taliban and the US together to reach an agreement that finally ended the 20-year-old war in Afghanistan. Even as US and European citizens fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul, Qatar became the visa facility and transit point.

In addition to playing a vital role in US energy security, Qatar has also been the venue for talks between US and Iranian officials seeking ways to get bilateral relations back on track.

Since FIFA’s decision in 2010, Qatar has faced a sea of ​​protests and criticism, and many prominent international figures have even called for a boycott of the World Cup. But Qatar not only coped with the global criticism, but also took the opportunity to significantly transform the country.

It is reported to have spent more than $220 billion on the construction of seven new stadiums and state-of-the-art sports centers, a state-of-the-art transportation system, including a new airport, more than a hundred luxury hotels, a new highway and a subway. system. It now owns France’s biggest football club, Paris Saint-Germain, where the top two footballers play Argentina’s Lionel Messia and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

Qatar has also significantly reformed its labor sector by allowing the International Labor Organization (ILO) to open an office in 2017 and has announced several changes to its labor laws by introducing minimum wages and wage protection to monitor compliance. It has also defined a maximum daily work. hours and measures to protect employees from heat stress.

It has also used the transformed infrastructure in the country to market itself as a business and investment destination in the world. All the leading agencies in the world have given Qatar very high ratings for creating the most attractive business atmosphere and several international companies and brands have now started moving to Qatar.

But the FIFA World Cup also enabled Qatar to make its most important political gesture by resolving its strained relations with Saudi Arabia. The Emir of Qatar and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad Bin Salman sitting next to each other during the opening match at Al Bayt Stadium was perhaps the most politically significant photo of the tournament.

Qatar’s bid to host the Summer Olympics may not succeed as the International Olympic Committee is unlikely to be as pliable as FIFA. But Qatar has already managed to raise its profile by several steps, both in the Arab world and in regions outside the Gulf.

This will also bring Qatar under tighter international scrutiny than it has ever experienced in the past. How it manages to live up to the high expectations of the outside world, especially the observers in the West, will become clear in the coming days.

But few would deny that 2022 has been a transformative year for Qatar.