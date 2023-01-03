Men’s basketball pulls away from, holds off Brown, 76-68

Next game: at Cornel 6-1-2023 | 7:00 pm ESPN+ January 06 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Bee Cornell History

PROVISION, RI The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team opened the new year with a 76-68 victory over Brown on Monday night. The Quakers and Bears were tied, 57-57, with just under five minutes remaining, but the Red and Blue used a 15-6 run over a 3:17 period to drive away and then hit enough foul shots to keep up with the Bears. bay.

Penn has won three in a row and is now 8-7 overall, while Brown dropped to 7-7. This was the Ivy League opener for both teams.

*Penn improved this season to 7-0 if he held his opponent under 70 points and 4-0 if he made fewer turnovers than his opponent (Penn 14, Brown 16).

* Penn shot 51.9 percent from the field (27-of-52), the Quakers’ third time over 50 percent this season.

* Penn made a season-high 18 foul shots and shot 81.8 percent from the field to the line (18-22).

*Junior Clark Slachert scored 31 points, his second 30-point game this season (he had a career-high 33 vs. Colgate).

*Slajchert scored 21 of his points in the second half, extending his streak of double-digit games to six.

*Junior Jordan Dingle scored 20 points, 18 of them in the second half.

*Slajchert and Dingle entered the game as the highest scoring backcourt in the country, scoring a combined 51 on Monday night.

*Dingle extended his double-digit streak to 22 games and his 20-point game streak to 11.

*Sophomore Nick Spinoso had his first collegiate double-double with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and added three assists.

* Spinoso also tied his season/career highs with two blocked shots and two steals.

*Junior Max Martz had his double-digit scoring streak end at three games, scoring eight points. He also had five rebounds, his highest since he grabbed five against Hartford on November 25.

*Brown was managed by Kino Lilly, Jr.; the sophomore cleared out 28 points. Nana Owusu-Anane was a monster, with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Kalu Anya scored 12 points and Paxson Wojcik added 10.

How it happened

Brown scored the first four points of the game, but Penn scored 11 of the next 13 to go ahead by five Andrew Laczkowski took a cross-court feed from Slajchert and drained a three-pointer. The host Bears scored the next six runs and extended the run to 10-2 to go for 16-13, but the Quakers converted four consecutive possessions for an 8-0 run and a 21-16 lead.

Brown’s Lilly ended the streak with a three-pointer, but Penn scored the next four points to hold the largest lead of the half at 25-18 with 1:38 remaining. However, the Reds and Blues were sloppy on the stretch and the host Bears took advantage and scored the final four points before halftime. Penn went into the locker room with a lead of only 25-22.

Penn kept his lead for the first five minutes of the second half, but Brown eventually went ahead when Owusu-Anane scored an old-fashioned three-point play that put the Bears ahead, 38–37. Slajchert immediately put the Quakers back in front, went behind the door and converted a feed from Spinoso, and that was the start of a 7-2 run that made the score 44-40 at the under-12 media time-out.

It was 46-42 as Lilly drained a trey and Anya followed with a bucket, the five-point run gave the Bears a 47-46 lead. Slajchert pushed Penn forward again, this time hitting a float in the lane and converting the en-1 foul shot. A Laczkowski steal on defense then led to another Slajchert lay-up, and Penn’s lead was 51-47 in the under-8 media.

The teams then traded points for a few minutes, to 57-53, but Wojcik and Owusu-Anane scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the score at 57 with 4:41 left. However, Dingle was fouled when he went up for a three-pointer on Penn’s next possession and hit all three shots, then Lucas Monroe hit a pair of free throws on the other side of the under-4 media timeout to make the score 62-58. After an empty possession from Brown, Spinoso faked a handoff and brought his man to the brink, his finish pushing the Quakers six ahead.

Lilly did his best to keep his team in by cutting the lead in half with a trey and then matching a Dingle bucket with his own to make the score 66-63 as the clock rang within two minutes. But Slajchert converted another pull-up in court and then made an offensive error on the other side with 1:40 left to play. This time it was Dingle’s turn to go behind the door, and he caught Spinoso’s lob in traffic and finished to make Penn’s lead seven (70-63) with 1:22 left.

Brown went blank on his next possession, and Spinoso grabbed the backboard as he went to ground and was timed out before the Bears could force a jump ball. The hosts fouled Martz on ensuing hits and he hit both, starting a parade to the foul line as the Quakers hit six in a row to put the game on ice.

Next one

Penn will stay on the road this weekend, traveling to Cornell (Friday) and Columbia (Saturday) as part of this four-game road trip to begin conference play. Both games this weekend are scheduled for 7 p.m

