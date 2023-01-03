Amid uncertainty over the future of test crickets, Australia’s governing body strikes a multibillion-dollar broadcasting deal

Australian cricket is in a healthy state (Photo by Mark Witte/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s a mammoth broadcasting deal that will make many other money-stricken cricketing nations extremely jealous. After protracted negotiations, Cricket Australia announced a seven-year billion-dollar ($1.5 billion AUD) broadcasting deal with incumbents Seven Network (free-to-air) and Foxtel (cable).

The deal goes to bed a bitter dispute between Seven and CA with the broadcaster withdrawing legal proceedings stemming from Covid-19 affected seasons and what it said was a lack of quality in the Big Bash League.

With its remarkable popularity simmering and facing competition from cashed-in T20 startup leagues in South Africa and UAE

the number of games in the BBL will be reduced after the existing six-year deal expires in 2024.

The new deal, which runs through 2031, is a 10.5 percent annual increase with CA keen to have financial security. While the state of cricket in Australia is undeniably prosperous – reflected in a renaissance for its all-conquering Test team, powerhouse women’s team and still-strong BBL – the same cannot be said for many other cricketing nations.

The BBL is still well supported despite declining popularity (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images

Outside of the Big Three cricketing nations of Australia, India and England – all of which boast multibillion-dollar broadcasting deals – there is uncertainty about international cricket.

While T20 cricket, played over three hours, has become the most popular sports format amid a plethora of franchise competitions, the Test and ODI formats are facing question marks.

Powerbrokers within the ICC and its board have long believed that Test cricket was destined to be played between just the three major nations and perhaps one or two others. Those predictions were well before the IPL satellite T20 leagues were on the rise in South Africa and the UAE, both of which are launching this month.

Top players outside the three power nations are increasingly choosing to play in these leagues rather than representing their country and playing international cricket, which has traditionally been the most lucrative path.

While New Zealand are currently playing a test match in the harsh conditions of Pakistan, the speedy Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme are like mercenaries on the T20 circuit. You can’t really blame them for those financial rewards that are so much better than mild-mannered agency countries can offer.

Trent Boult is currently in the BBL (Photo by Sarah Reed – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images

One such country is Zimbabwe, which is about to end an 18-month test drought. They played their first test match just over 30 years ago, but have only played 115 in total. They are desperate to start playing more regularly and are particularly keen to play against Australia/England/India, whom they have not met in Test cricket since the mid-2000s.

But Zimbabwe is not commercially attractive to the powerhouses – and their broadcasting partners in particular – and it is difficult for them to organize tests, which are expensive to stage. They have a minuscule television deal of about a million years, a laughable figure compared to CA’s newly minted bonanza.

It means that Zimbabwe, like most other cricketing countries, depends on funds from the International Cricket Council. But the big three, especially India, pull the strings on the ICC board, where the real power lies.

In the ICC’s current cycle surplus of 2015-2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) receives $371 million well ahead of England ($127 million), according to documents seen, while seven full members led by Power Australia receive $117 million get assigned. . Zimbabwe will receive $86 million, while the newest full members Afghanistan and Ireland will receive $37 million each.

The ICC’s new media rights deal is in the works with a framework to be presented to the board in March and likely sorted by mid-year, according to sources. A bigger media deal for the ICC is expected and eventually more money for all countries, although a reduction in the BCCI’s share is imaginative.

Everyone wants a better allocation…including India, an industry source told me.

That’s well and good, because India naturally generates the most income from crickets. But with countries unable to support themselves, it just means we were on track to significantly reduce Test cricket.

Just as predicted.