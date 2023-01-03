Florida State football: FSU DB coach Marcus Woodson hired by Arkansas





Since arriving at Florida State three seasons ago, Mike Norvell’s coaching staff has remained largely intact. Former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left for the Oregon ducks before being named the new head coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils this low season. He was replaced by Tony Tokarz, who was promoted from within. Norvell now finds himself with another vacancy, this time on the defensive side of the ball, as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson has accepted a position at the Razorbacks from Arkansas.

Mike Norvell originally hired TJ Rushing to coach the defensive backs, but Rushing was quickly poached by Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Norvell then turned to Woodson, who came to Florida from the state of Florida Chestnut Tigers, where he coached for two seasons. Prior to his time with Auburn, he coached the defensive backs under Norvell at Memphis for two seasons.

Marcus Woodson was named Florida State defensive backs coach and defensive game coordinator on January 25, 2020. Woodson, who served as Auburns defensive backs coach for the past two seasons and added recruiting coordinator duties for 2019, reunited with Mike Norvell after coaching on his Memphis staff in 2016 and 2017. Woodson has also previously coached on multiple stops with FSU coach David. Johnson. Six of Woodson’s defensive backs have been selected in the final three NFL drafts, including 2020 first round selection Noah Igbinoghene. Igbinoghene, who switched to wide receiver defensive back when Woodson arrived at Auburn in 2018, was Miami dolphins. His 2021 defensive backfield featured first-team All-ACC’s Jammie Robinson, who finished first in the ACC and 14th nationally in interceptions. Florida State had eight different defensemen grab at least one interception and force a total of 20 takeaways. FSU made at least one interception in eight consecutive games to end the season, the longest active streak in America entering the 2022 season and tied for the longest streak in the country at any point during the 2021 season. Akeem Dent’s first collegiate interception ended Boston College’s final drive and clinched FSU’s 26–23 victory. True freshman Omarion Cooper grabbed an interception at Clemson in his first career start and made another interception plus four pass breakups against Miami, the first true freshman national with those numbers in one game since 2013. Fellow true freshman Kevin Knowles II started seven games in 2021, while redshirt sophomore Jarrian Jones recorded six starts and redshirt freshman Sidney Williams made four starts. Williams recorded a season-high 10 tackles in FSU’s 35–25 win at North Carolina, and Jones made his first collegiate interception in that game to preserve FSU’s 11-point lead going into halftime. During the 2020 season, Woodson helped Asante Samuel Jr., the first-team All-ACC selection, continue his development into one of the top defensive backs in the nation. Samuel, who by the Chargers of Los Angeles, finished the season leading all active ACC defensemen with 29 career pass stops. In records dating back to 2000, he was only the second FBS defenseman to get three interceptions and two fumbles to recover in his team’s first four games of a season. Samuel also became the first FSU defenseman since 2016 with at least one pick-up point in four consecutive games and only the third Seminole since 2000 with three interceptions and two fumbles in a season. The Florida State defense group was responsible for 10 takeaways and four forced fumbles. The defense held opponents to 46.2 percent on fourth-place attempts, which tied for fifth in the ACC and 31st nationally. The Seminoles posted three of their four lowest yards allowed games over the final three weeks of the season, recording four interceptions, six quarterback hurries, and 19.0 tackles for loss in that span. Woodson helped Auburn win 17 games in his two seasons, including five over ranked opponents. In 2019, the Tigers won nine games and advanced to the Outback Bowl behind a defense ranked eighth in the nation in third-down defense and red zone defense, allowing conversions at 29.9 percent of third- down attempts and 71.8 percent of red zone trips. . Safety Jeremiah Dinson earned second-team All-SEC honors after posting the eighth-highest average in the conference with 7.3 tackles per game. The Tigers answered three interceptions for touchdowns in 2018, the ninth-highest total in the nation, and ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense with an average of 19.2 points per game. Auburn’s nine rushing touchdowns allowed were the second-lowest total in the SEC and tied for fifth-lowest total in the NCAA. The defense also ranked in the top-20 nationally with 96 tackles for loss and 38 sacks. Their season culminated with the fewest points allowed in a Music City Bowl since 2009 courtesy of a 63–14 victory over Purdue. Woodson joined Auburn after two seasons coaching the Memphis defensive backs. Memphis won 18 games in those two seasons and forced a total of 60 takeaways, the second-highest total in the country during that span. The Tigers made 32 interceptions in those two seasons and were one of only six teams nationally to grab at least 16 interceptions in both 2016 and 2017. In 2017, Woodson TJ Carter taught Freshman All-America recognition from ESPN and USA Today. Carter was also the conference’s Rookie of the Year after breaking the Memphis freshman record with five interceptions. In only his second collegiate game, Carter closed out a fourth quarter UCLA drive that had advanced inside the red zone with a Josh Rosen interception to secure the Memphis 48-45 victory. Prior to joining the Memphis staff, Woodson coached defensive backs at Fresno State for two seasons. He helped lead the Bulldogs into the 2014 mountain west Conference Championship Game and a berth in the Hawaii Bowl and also tutored safety Derron Smith who would become a first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection and was drafted by the Bengal from Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 2015 team placed second in the conference and 20th in the nation with 11 fumbles. From 2009-2013, Woodson coached defensive backs and was the recruiting coordinator at Charleston Southern, where he coached five all-conference defensive backs. He also added duties as a defensive passing coordinator for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Charleston Southern finished the 2013 season with a school-record 10 wins and No. 22 overall ranking. Woodson began his coaching career at Millsaps College where he was the defensive backs coach while Johnson was also on the staff. The duo together helped lead the Majors to three consecutive SCAC championships, including an 11–1 record and a No. 12 final ranking in 2008. Woodson coached four full-conference defensive backs while at Millsaps. Woodson played safety Be Miss, starting for two seasons before his playing career was cut short by an injury prior to his senior season. He was part of teams that advanced to four bowl games, including the Cotton bowl, the Music City Bowl and two trips to the Independence Bowl. He went to Ole Miss after helping lead his high school to two Mississippi state championships. Born in Moss Point, Mississippi, Woodson received his bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in criminal justice from Ole Miss in 2003 and was selected to serve on the Senior Leadership Unity Council. Woodson and his wife, Chastity, who has a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in New Orleans and a master’s degree from Howard University, have two sons, Carter and Bryce.

Woodson was brought in with high expectations as both a coach and a recruiter, having served as a Recruiting Coordinator at Auburn and at another previous stop, Charleston Southern. He’s had mixed results as a recruiter and talent developer, and it seems the division between Woodson and FSU is mutual.

Now the state of Florida will try to hire a new defensive backs coach. The new hire must bring a strong work ethic and be a talent developer and contender on the recruitment path. Stay informed Tomahawk Nation for more.

