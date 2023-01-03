No. 27 Eagles Defeat Liberty in ASUN Opener

Next game: JACKSONVILLE 5-1-2023 | 19:00 Jan. 05 (Thu) / 7pm JACKSONVILLE History

FGCU-Liberty box score|updated FGCU stats



ASUN Scoreboard|ASUN positions

FORT MYERS, Fla.The No. 27 FGCU women’s basketball team (13-2 overall, 1-0 ASUN) won its 14th consecutive conference opener in style on Monday night, beating the Liberty Flames (6-6, 0-1) 70-53 at the Alico Arena. The win, FGCU’s fifth straight, improved the Green & Blue to 11-0 all-time against the Flames. Four Eagles reached double-digit scoring totals with certified guards Sha Carter (Southfield, Michigan/Wylie E. Groves HS/Walsh) leads FGCU with 17 points, her eighth double-digit scoring performance of the season.

No. 27 FGCU earlier Monday brought home ASUN Player of the Week and ASUN Player of the Week honors and redshirt junior guard Alice Winston (Muskegon, Michigan/Muskegon HS/Michigan State/Mississippi State) and fifth-year security guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wisconsin/Rufus King HS/Nebraska CC) did not disappoint. Winston, who earned her third ASUN Newcomer of the Week honor, scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. Two-time ASUN Player of the Week award winner Morehouse had 11 points on the night.

Senior forward Ezeudu honey (Reynoldsburg, Ohio/Reynoldsburg HS/Denver) added 10 points from the bench to round out the Eagles’ top score and graduate guard Emma list (Colorado Springs, Colorado/Discovery Canyon Campus/Albany) contributed to eight FGCU baskets with her eight assists. List has averaged six assists per game in the last three games.

On the glass, graduate guard Sophia Stiles (Malta, Mont./Malta HS/Montana) grabbed a team-high six rebounds for her fifth straight game as the Eagles’ top rebounder or sharing high honors in that category.

As a team, FGCU posted 18 assists off 24 baskets and provided the ball, with a season-lowest six turnovers.

Liberty struggled to keep up with FGCU from the opening tick, as the Eagles jumped to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes by swarming for loose balls and working the perimeter on offense. List hit back-to-back triples to help the Green & Blue to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, a period in which the Eagles went 4-of-9 from outside the arc.

“The way we started the game made a big difference, because we played loose and aggressive,” said FGCU women’s basketball head coach. Karl Smesko . “Emma hit those pair of 3s and we had some transition baskets there, which was nice. We started with a really good pace and were able to build a comfortable margin.”

FGCU tightened its defense even more in the second quarter, limiting Liberty to just 3-of-11 from the field and seven points, the lowest point total in a quarter since the Eagles gave up just six to Palm Beach Atlantic on December 8. FGCU only scored 12 points, but still had a 33-16 lead going into the break.

Not content with a sizable lead, FGCU had its best offensive output in the third quarter with 25 points. Winston buried three three-pointers, the third gave the Eagles a 27-point cushion with 40 seconds left, and Morehouse added two triples. The Green & Blue scored 61.5 percent in the quarter, which was more than enough to offset Liberty’s 17 points.

Liberty’s offense finally found traction in the fourth quarter, beating the Eagles 20-12, but was unable to clear the early deficit. The Flames were led by redshirt senior center Mya Berkman, who scored 17 points, and freshman guard Pien Steenbergen, who grabbed eight rebounds.

Twelve Eagles played, with eight playing at least 12 minutes.

The Eagles are now 14-2 all-time in conference openers and have won nine of their last 10 games this season. Liberty’s three-game winning streak ended Monday and the Flames fell to 0-7 all-time at Alico Arena.

FGCU ends a four-game homestand against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Thursday, then the Eagles head off for a 6 p.m. game in North Alabama on Saturday. Liberty hosts Central Arkansas on Thursday afternoon.

FGCU has made the most three-pointers in the nation, hitting 162 triples so far in 2022-23, and is tied for first nationally with 10.8 per game. The Green & Blue also defends the bow, allowing opponents only 4.1 3-pointers per game. FGCU’s run into the 2021-22 national rankings was due to the Eagles’ continued dominance behind the 3-point arc. The Eagles have led the country in three runs per game for the past three years and in four of the last five seasons—with an NCAA single-season record of 431 in 2017-18.

At the start of this season, the Eagles were selected by both the coaches and the media to become ASUN champions again. FGCU is currently ranked #3 on the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll. The Eagles finished with a program-best No. 20 all-time in 2021-22 and have four Top 25 finishes in the past five seasons. Further, only the Green & Blue and defending champion South Carolina have won at least 30 games in five of their last eight campaigns.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_WBB and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU women’s basketball. You can also sign up to receive FGCU women’s basketball news and other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS, MINI PLANS AVAILABLE

Tickets for the 2022-23 FGCU Basketball season are on sale now and can be purchased by going online to www.FGCUTickets.com or by calling 866-FGCU-TIX. Group tickets can also be purchased from 10 people to make an unforgettable evening for families, companies or other organizations.

COACH SMESKO

FGCU head coach Karl Smesko maintains a career-high 623–130 (.827) overall record, the third-highest winning percentage among active Division I coaches, trailing only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey. He has also led the Eagles to a 233-18 (.932) run in ASUN regular season and a 30-2 (.938) record in ASUN tournament play. Over the past 10+ seasons, he has led FGCU to a 154-5 (.969) record in conference play with six undefeated seasons. The 12-time ASUN Coach of the Year has led the program to 12 consecutive 25-win seasons and 18 consecutive 20-win campaigns, including more than 30 wins in five of the past eight years. Additionally, the Eagles are 562–103 (.845) all-time since Smesko started the program in the 2002–03 season, and the Green & Blue’s .845 all-time winning percentage is the best in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history .

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have won a combined 94 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 47 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22 and No. 25 in 2022-23), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer ( 2018, 2019) and women’s football (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue placed sixth as a division best in the DI-AAALearfieldDirectors’ Cup and in the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and Florida State’s top seven teams earned NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sport. University student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—