Revisiting yo-yo test again mandatory for Indian cricketers





First introduced under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the yo-yo test has been reintroduced into the selection criteria, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for players. The decision appears to have been made in response to the Indian cricket team’s recent poor performance on the field and the rising number of injuries. While breaking into the team will understandably be more difficult for many players as achieving the passing score in the yo-yo test becomes mandatory, a few players remain who have regularly passed the test in the past. According to recent BCCI guidelines, a player must achieve a score of 16.5 to pass the yo-yo test. In the past, the pass rate was 16.1, according to PTI. The Yo-Yo Test is a 2 km timed circuit test designed to test the speed and stamina of the players. All players available for selection will be required to go through this mandatory trial period from time to time. As things stand, no player will be able to enter the Indian team without passing this test. It should also be noted that the fitness test is slightly more difficult for fast bowlers than for other players. Due to their role and the demands of the game, fast bowlers must complete the test in better time than other players such as batters, spinners and wicket-keepers. A number of Indian players have managed to perform very well in the Yo-Yo Test. In the past, players like Manish Pandey, Karun Nair and Mayank Dagar went past 19 points in the test, according to PTI. Of the current squad, Virat Kohli is someone who has done really well in the yo-yo test. Kohli has also crossed the 19-point mark in the past. Even Hardik Pandya would have done very well in the test in the time when it was mandatory. Given the fitness standards he’s maintained, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hardik passed the test again. But it is also a fact that some other players would need to improve their fitness to get back into the Indian team. Featured video of the day Video: Messi’s Argentina return to Buenos Aires after FIFA World Cup Triumph Topics mentioned in this article

