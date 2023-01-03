Buffalo Bills player is in critical condition after collapsing in gameExBulletin







change caption Jeff Dean/AP

Jeff Dean/AP Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills said. On Twitter, the Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored while on the field and that he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for “further testing and treatment”. Hamlin was sedated, the team said. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center is the region’s only trauma center and is the same facility that treated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season after he was discharged and suffered head and neck injuries during a game against the Bengals. Hamlin’s condition was announced after the NFL suspended Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. Meanwhile, football fans from both teams began gathering at the UC Medical Center early Tuesday to hold a vigil for Hamlin. In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Hamlin received immediate on-field medical attention by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.” “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” said the NFL. “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the NFL Players Association said in a statement. “We’ve been in contact with Bills and Bengals players and the NFL. All that matters right now is Damar’s health and well-being.” Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After completing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood up and took a step forward before pausing and falling back. Bills players immediately called to the sidelines for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for about 10 minutes, while medical personnel appeared to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field. Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away. Tributes have poured in from NFL players, including the Bills quarterback Josh Allen who tweeted, “Please pray for our brother.” Bill’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also seen in the hospital. UC Hospital spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen told NPR there was no information about Hamlin or the care he is receiving. It is also unclear when hospital officials will be able to inform the media. A date for resuming play has not been announced. Hamlin is in his second year in the NFL after being drafted in the sixth round by the University of Pittsburgh in 2021.

