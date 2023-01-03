Sports
Martina Navratilova, tennis legend, diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, she announced on Monday. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion was tested after noticing a lump on her body in November and both cancers were detected at an early stage.
“The double whammy is severe, but recoverable, and I hope for a favorable outcome,” she said in a statement. “It’ll stink for a while, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”
Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in November. A lump in her breast was also discovered during testing. She was diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer in 2010 and underwent a lumpectomy and radiation.
She had remained cancer-free ever since.
According to WTAshe cried for “about 15 seconds” when she was diagnosed in 2010, then asked her doctor, “OK, what are we going to do? What’s next?”
She used that difficult experience to have more conversations about cancer.
“I really didn’t talk much about breast cancer before I got it,” Navratilova said told People Magazine in 2010. “Now I am approached by women and we share our stories. It is encouraging to see that there is life after cancer.”
Her tennis career was quite impressive. She won a total of 59 major titles, including 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles. Navratilova had accumulated 1,438 singles wins and had spent 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings when she retired after the 1994 season at the age of 38. She continued her doubles career into her forties.
Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000 and is still involved in tennis as a TV analyst. She was originally slated to cover the upcoming Australian Open from the Tennis Channel studio, but is now hoping to arrange some Zoom appearances in the near future.
