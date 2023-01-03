Emma Raducanu aims to stay injury-free in 2023 and play tennis fearlessly





Emma Raducanu has made staying injury free and playing fearless tennis two of her big goals for 2023. The former US Open champion has not played a competitive game since early October due to a wrist injury, but is fit and ready to go again, making her season debut against teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland on Tuesday. The wrist problem, which kept her off track for two months, was the latest in a string of injury problems that hampered Raducanu in her first full season on the tour last year. It did, however, allow her to start her pre-season training early and focus purely on the physical work that her struggles last year showed she was lacking. Raducanu has worked with Andy Murray’s former physical trainer Jez Green, and she told wtatennis.com: “Jez is really good, he’s obviously so experienced, he’s worked with some of the top players, he’s been there with a lot of players throughout the journey .” who were young and then developed into top, top professionals. It’s great to have him in my corner and helping me out. We just focused on strength, cardio and just getting better. Raducanu showed encouraging signs in a narrow defeat to world number two Ons Jabeur at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month before continuing her training in Singapore and then heading to New Zealand. Emma Raducanu receives her MBE from King Charles III She said of her off-season work, I think right now because I’m still trying to find my timing and groove and my tennis, it’s a little early to say. But once I get used to that, I think the physical side will definitely have made a difference, because there’s no way it could. But I am also not ignorant if I think that two months will solve my whole physical condition, it will take more time, more than a year or two to develop again. Raducanu is testing another new coach in Germany’s Sebastian Sachs after spells with Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov both proved short-lived. She said: For 2023, my goal is to stay healthy for longer. I’m looking forward to working hard as I have a better idea of ​​what to expect now. So I’ll be less like a deer in the headlights. For a result goal I would say to win a title, and three I would say to play tennis fearlessly. Just don’t think about the consequences. Just go for it.

