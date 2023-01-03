Pirates ready for No. 24 St. John’s, Wednesday



SOUTH ORANGE, NJ Walsh Gymnasium

SETON HALL (11-4, 4-1) vs. #24 ST. JOHN’S (13-0, 4-0) Date Time live video Live audio Live statistics Twitter Sat.,

January 4 7:00 pm @SHUWBB

THE GAME

Seton Hall will return to action on Wednesday, January 4 when it returns to Walsh Gymnasium for a BIG EAST match against local rivals St. John’s. Tip time is scheduled for 7:00 PM

MEDIA

The game will be streamed live by the BIG EAST Digital Network and will be available to FloHoops subscribers with Matt Ambrose, Isis Young and Meghan Caffrey on the call. As usual, the game will also be available over the air on 89.5 FM WSOU and on wsou.net. Mike Federico and Michael Stamm will describe the action on the radio. Live stats will also be available.

WSOU also now airs a post-game “Hall Line” show after the women’s basketball games. Be sure to tune after the last buzzer.

POWER INFORMATION

LAST GAME

Both Sydney is cooking (Kenosha, Wis.) and Lauren Park Lane (Wilmington, Del.) scored 19 points and the Pirates turned a four-point deficit after the first quarter in a convincing 79-45 victory over Butler at Walsh Gym on New Year’s Eve.

The Hall used a game-breaking 16-0 run over the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to take the lead for good. The Pirates have now won nine of their last 10 games.

Cooks was perfect on Saturday, going 8-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range for 19 points to go with a team-best eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in just 20 minutes. Park-Lane had 19 points left with a game-high of eight assists against just one turnover. Senior Azana Baines (Blackwood, New Jersey) had a strong all-around game with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting with five rebounds and four assists.

against

Seton Hall All-Time vs. the Red Storm: St. John’s leads, 49-36

Meetings 2021-22:

84 Seton Hall, St. John’s 79 (F) Jan 19, 2022 (Walsh Gym)

88 St. John’s, 75 Seton Hall (F) December 5, 2021 (Carnesecca Arena)

FINAL YEAR AGAINST ST. JOHN

Seton Hall and St. John’s split their season streak in 2021-22 with both teams winning on their home floor.

My Berry collected her first career double-double and Park-Lane had a team-high 23 points, but The Hall fell to St. John’s, 88-75, in their first meeting last year on December 5 in Queens. The Red Storm used a 7-0 run to close out the first quarter and take an eight-point lead into the second, and that proved to be the difference. Bembry tied her career high with 14 points in the first half alone and racked up a career-best 13 rebounds in nearly 38 minutes.

On January 19, Park-Lane and Second Espinoza Hunter combined for 56 points as the Pirates made up a 13-point deficit to beat St. John’s 84-79 at Walsh Gym. With the game tied, Park-Lane had a three-point play with 40 seconds remaining, then came up with a steal on the Red Storm’s next possession to seal the Pirates’ victory. She scored a game-high 31 points to go with eight assists and three rebounds.

EXPLORE ST. JOHN

St. John’s is coming off a 12-19 season in 2021-22 with a 7-12 point in BIG EAST play. The Red Storm defeated Xavier in the opening round of the BIG EAST Tournament, but their season ended with a quarterfinal loss to Villanova.

This year, the Red Storm was picked to finish seventh in the 11-team BIG EAST according to the Preseason coaches’ poll. Kadaja Bailey was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. St. John’s lost First Team All-BIG EAST performer Leilani Correa, but returned four starters and brought in four transfers, including point guard Mimi Reid and Georgetown’s Jillian Archer.

This season, St. John’s has exceeded all expectations and will enter the game on Wednesday as one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the country. The No. 24 Red Storm is a perfect 13-0 overall and 4-0 in BIG EAST play. One of their victories was a 66–62 victory over No. 13 Creighton on December 4. Most recently, they won in Georgetown, 68-48, on New Year’s Eve. Jayla Everett leads the team with 17.1 points per game. Two players, Jillian Archer and Rayven Peeples, average more than 8.5 rebounds per game.

NEXT ONE

Seton Hall will return to action on Sunday, January 8 when it travels to BIG EAST rival Providence. The time of the tip is scheduled for 1:00 PM. The game will be streamed live by the BIG EAST Digital Network and will be available to FloHoops subscribers. Justin Nicosia and Michael Stamm will cover the action for WSOU FM.