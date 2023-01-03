An overview of West Indies Red Ball cricket in 2022

By Sean Devers

TODAY we take a look back at the seven Test matches played by the West Indies in 2022, and the shortest domestic First Class tournament played by a Test playing nation.

In December 2022, despite showing great courage, the West Indies lost the first Test by 164 runs after Marnus Labuschagne scored 204; Steven Smith made 200-not-out, and Travis Head fell for 99 as Australia declared at 598-4 in their first innings.

The West Indies replied with 283, while Kraigg Brathwaite (64) and debutant Chanderpaul (51) added 79 for the first wicket. Chanderpaul had scores of 119 & 56 against the PMs X1 in the only first-class match prior to the test match.

Australia declared at 182-2 with Labuschagne getting an unbeaten 104 before Braithwaites 110, Royston Chases 55, Chanderpauls 45 and Alzarri Josephs 43 took the West Indies to 333 in a losing effort.

In the second Test, the West Indies lost by 419 runs, making it the ninth heaviest defeat on points for any team in Test Cricket history.

The West Indies’ biggest defeat, in points, was against England in 1976 when they lost by 425 runs. It is the seventh heaviest defeat of all time, but England’s 675-run victory against Australia in 1928 still tops the list.

Labuschagne scored his consecutive ton with a masterful 163, and together with Heads 175 led Australia to 511-7 declared. Joseph had 2-107 and Devon Thomas 2-53.

West Indies fell for 214, with Chanderpaul 47 (run out), Anderson Phillip 43 resisting.

Australia declared at 199-6, with Joseph (3-33) and Chase (2-25) taking the wickets.

The West Indies were dismissed with 77, their lowest total at this level, with Chanderpaul being the highest with 17.

The series result was a 2-nil loss, but 26-year-old Guyanese Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who has six centuries and 12 fifties in 3,004 runs from 53 first-class matches, looks the brightest spot in West Indies Red ball Cricket.

Brathwaite was the leading run scorer with 196 runs, at an average of 49.00, including a barrel and a fifty, while the newcomer, Chanderpaul, looked promising. In four innings he scored 160, averaged 40.00, and had half a century.

Joseph was the leading West Indies bowler with five wickets.

In June 2022, host West Indies beat Bangladesh 2-nil

The West Indies won the First Test by seven wickets.

Bangladesh fell for 103 in their first innings. Despite Shakib Al Hasans 51,

Kemar Roach 2-21, Jayden Seales 3-33, Joseph 3-33 and Kyle Mayers 2-10,

The West Indies made 265 in their first innings, with Brathwaite (94) and Jermaine Blackwood (63) batting well.

Bangladesh scored 245 in the second innings, with Al Hasan 63 and Nurul Hasan 64 scoring the bulk of the runs, with Roach 5-53, Joseph 3-55 and Mayers 2-30 doing the damage with the ball.

West Indies reached 88-3 with John Campbell leading with 58 not out.

West Indies won the Second Test by 10 wickets after dismissing Bangladesh for 234. Seales captured 3-53, Joseph 3-50, with Philips and Mayers taking two wickets each as the fast bowlers accounted for all 10 wickets.

West Indies first innings 408 led by Mayers 146 and Braithwaites 51

Bangladesh then fell for 186, with Nurul Hasan leading the score with 60. Roach, Joseph and Seales each took three wickets,

Mayers batted twice and scored 156 runs, Ave 76.50 with one ton, while Braithwaite, who scored two fifties, made 150 runs from four innings. Joseph had 12 wickets while Roach had 10.

In March, the West Indies beat England 1-nil in the three-Test Series in the Caribbean.

Jonny Bairstow’s 140 led England to 311 in the opening Test, while Jayden had Seales 4-79, while Roach, Holder and Joseph supported with two wickets each.

The West Indies responded with 375, while Nkrumah Bonner scored 123 and Skipper Braithwaite continued his consistency with 55.

England declared at 349-6 in their second innings with Zak Crawley (121) and Joe Root (109) getting hundreds.

Joseph took 3-78 and Roach 2-53 for the home side who reached 147-4 as the match ended in a draw.

The second Test in Barbados was drawn with centuries from Joe Root and Ben Stokes leading England to 507-9 declared. Veerasammy Permaul took 3-126, while Roach had 2-68.

West Indies made 411, Brathwaite got 160 and Jermaine Blackwood scored 102.

England went 185-6 in their 2nd innings, with Permaul and Seales taking two scalps each.

West Indies led by an unbeaten 56 from Braithwaite reached 135-5.

In the Third Test at Grenada, England were dismissed for 204 as Seales had 3–40, supporting Roach, Mayers and Joseph with two wickets each.

The West Indies, led by an unbeaten first 100, made 297 before England were knocked out for 120, with Mayers taking 5-18 and supporting Roach 2-10.

In the Regional First Class tournament, played in Barbados and T&T in March, Guyana, playing in the T&T Zone, finished third as Barbados successfully defended their title.

In the first round, Guyana beat the Windwards by one run, with Vishal Singh (93), Keemo Paul (73) and Chanderpaul Hemraj (60) leading in the second innings.

Veerasammy Permaul had eight wickets in the match including 5-53 in the second innings while Gudakesh had Motie 4-63 in the first innings and was supported by Pauls 3-84.

Paul made an unbeaten 20, adding 20 for the last wicket, with Nail Smith (4) to see Guyana go to a thrilling win.

In Guyana’s second match, Leewards won by an innings and 57 runs, despite second innings fifties from Hemraj (50) and Anthony Bramble (58). Motion showed decisiveness with 49 not out.

After a break, the tournament resumed and Guyana beat defending champions Barbados by five wickets in Port-of Spain.

Guyana made 490-7, declared, on the back of an unfinished 140 from Chanderpaul, and a first century from Motion after Imlach contributed 53.

Permaul (4-81), Motie (2-37) and Paul (2-43) shared most of the wickets in the first innings.

Braithwaite (111), succeeded Hope’s first innings ton as Barbados reached 291, all-out, giving Guyana 71 from 15 overs.

Paul (4-90) and Smith (3-76) bowled at a brisk pace as Motie took 2-35.

In a reckless run chase, Guyana sank 46-5 as they opened with Hemraj and Paul as Tagenarine Chanderpaul is known for taking his time collecting his runs.

Akeem Jordon took 4-31 as the Guyanese tried to score quickly and orchestrated their own demise.

It took Chanderpaul, batting at number seven, four fours off just 10 balls in a cameo unbeaten 23 not out to win the game for his team.

In Guyana’s fourth match, they drew against Jamaica after Chanderpaul made 184; Singh remained unbeaten on 100 and Tevin Imlach, Hemraj and Skipper Leon Johnson scored fifty.

Permaul had 3-96, while there were two wickets each from Motie, and rookies Kevin Sinclair and Demitri Cameron.

In Guyana’s final game, Paul took 6-50, while Motie supported 2-35, as host T&T was knocked out for 218.

Imlach (76) and Sinclair (58) got half centuries as Guyana replied with 331. T&T were 25-1 as the game ended in a draw.

Chanderpaul batted eight times, scoring 439 runs to average 73.16. He was second in points behind Braithwaite, who scored 584 points with three tons.

Vishaul Singh (262 runs from six innings, average 52.40) was second on the list of Guyanese scorers.

No other Guyanese batsmen averaged over 35, while Guyana’s top wicket takers were Paul (20 wickets), Permaul (19) and Motie (17).

Johnson is Guyana’s most successful captain; he won five consecutive titles, but he averaged 23.8 in last year’s First Class tournament and since 2020, Guyana has added nothing to their tally of 12 titles.

Guyana has nine 50 overs titles, but none since 2005 and the GCB should start looking for a replacement for Johnson after next month’s FC Regional tournament, which should invest in young players.