2022 Bowl Games, College Football Scores: Schedule, Results, Highlights of all 41 Postseason Games





Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane 46, No. 10 USC 45 No. 16 Tulane stormed back to defeat No. 10 USC in an all-time bowl game performance, overcoming several double-digit deficits and scoring in the final seconds for the thrilling 46-45 Cotton Bowl win. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who took on newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to make several key plays in the final minutes of a streak that saw the Green Wave score the game’s final 16 points in the final four and half a minute of regulation. Trailing 45–30, Pratt led the offense down the field in 23 seconds to score a touchdown that cut the lead to eight points. After miscarrying on the ensuing kickoff, the Green Wave defense stopped USC in its own end zone for safety. Pratt then helped lead a game-winning drive with multiple third and fourth down conversions before delivering the touchdown offense with just eight seconds left. Tulane’s ability to win comes from the resilience it showed all afternoon. The Green Wave came from a 14-0 deficit early, came back to tie the game and then trailed 28-14 at halftime before returning to 28-24 late in the third quarter. Those efforts presaged the final push, which was propelled in part by running back Tyjae Spears. Spears was the best player on the field at times, and he displayed playing skills that rivaled Williams’s with his eight consecutive games of at least 100 yards rushing. He totaled 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 attempts in the win. The win confirms the biggest single-season turnaround in the history of modern college football. Tulane was 2-10 a year ago and now finishes 12-2 with an American Athletic Conference championship and Cotton Bowl victory against top-10 USC. This was already the program’s biggest bowl performance since 1939, and to stage this kind of comeback on this stage is a true storybook moment for Coach Willie Fritz and the Green Wave. The loss was an incredibly disappointing conclusion to what was an otherwise stellar performance from the 2022 Heisman winner. Williams threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns on 37-of-52 passes (71%), flashing all the reasons why Heisman voters were drawn to his electric playing ability, often fiddling with his legs while keeping his focus on the pitch. While Tulane had one of the better defenses in the AAC this year, often beating blocks to pressure Williams, the only thing the Green Wave struggled with was grounding Williams. It was also a great performance for wide receiver Brenden Rice, who broke out with a career day (six catches, 174 yards, two touchdowns) as the offense was absent from Jordan Addison. It’s also a disappointing conclusion to what was otherwise a successful first season at USC for Lincoln Riley. The Trojans coach led the program to its best season in years, but they finish with two losses, going from No. 4 in the College Football Rankings to losers in the New Year’s Six. Oh, and now Riley himself is 1-4 in bowl games throughout his career. With Williams back in the group, the challenge now is to replenish the roster – particularly on defense – and aim for a Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance in 2023.

