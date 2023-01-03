‘I fight with everything I’ve got’: tennis great Navratilova has throat, breast cancer





Former No. 1 tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. The 66-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam singles and doubles titles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 US Open, a month before her 50th birthday. “This double blow is serious, but still repairable,” Navratilova said in a statement to WTA. “I hope for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.’ Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981, was also diagnosed in 2010 and beat breast cancer. Navratilova added that the cancer was in stage 1 and the prognosis is good, with treatments starting next week. Enlarged lymph node The cancer was first discovered in early November during the WTA finals in Texas when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not subside. “Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth,” said Navratilova’s representative Mary Greenham. “When it didn’t work, a biopsy was done, the results came back as stage 1 throat cancer. Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I’ll say it again – thank you all for your support and I’m not done yet 🙂

Xoxoxo —@Martina “While Martina was undergoing tests for the throat, a suspicious shape was found in her breast, which was then diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer. “Both cancers are at an early stage with great outcomes.” Greenham said Navratilova, who now works as a tennis presenter on television and radio, will not be traveling to Melbourne for the Australian Open from January 16-29, but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts from a distance. “Martina will not be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio, but hopes to compete via Zoom from time to time,” said Greenham. Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000, occasionally competing in singles as well. Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. She has worked as a TV analyst for the past few years.

