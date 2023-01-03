USA defeats Germany 11-1 in junior hockey quarterfinals





MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko scored five as the United States defeated Germany 11-1 in the quarterfinals of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Monday. Red Savage, of Miami, Ohio, and Cutter Gauthier, of Boston College, each added two goals for the Americans, who outscored Germany 41-22. Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud, North Dakota’s Blake Jackson, UMass’s Kenny Connors and Michigan’s Dylan Duke rounded out the scoring for the USA, who will play for a medal in the final seven World Juniors for the fifth time. The US raced to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Cooley scored 3:51 into the game and Snuggerud made it 2-0 with a power play goal in eight minutes. Thirty-nine seconds later, Savage converted a pass from Ufko. I liked the way we started and thought we did what we had to do tonight, said US coach Rand Pecknold, who is also the head hockey coach at Quinnipiac University. We were excited to go to Halifax and play in the semifinals. The American offense continued in the second period with two goals from Gauthier and scores from Jackson, Cooley and Savage. The USA rounded out the scoring in the third period with goals from Connors, Cooley and Duke Luca Hauf, a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings, scored a late goal with a short hand for Germany. Both teams switched goaltenders for the third period. For the American, Trey Augustine finished with 14 saves and Andrew Oke with seven. For Germany, Nikita Quapp had 20 saves and Rihards Babulis had 10. In Monday’s other quarter-finals, Sweden beat rivals Finland 3-2 in Moncton, while the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 9-1 and defending champions Canada defeated Slovakia 4-3 in extra time. The Canadian victory will lead to a confrontation with the United States in the semifinals on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic will face Sweden. Victor Stjernborg scored a low-handed goal with 65 seconds remaining to put Sweden over Finland. Finland took a 2-1 lead in the third period when Niko Huuhtanen scored just over four minutes into the final minutes. Sweden pushed for the equalizer and tied the score when Leo Carlsson scored his second of the game with less than four minutes remaining. Finland had a chance to retake the lead when Sweden’s Fabian Lysell was penalized for high-sticking under the rules with less than two minutes left. But instead, Stjernborg won the midfield puck on a Swedish clear, then skated in alone to beat Finnish goaltender Jani Lampinen for the winning goal. Jiri Kulich had two goals and two assists in the Czech Republic’s defeat to Switzerland. The Czech Republic is the top-ranked team in the quarter-finals after finishing the preliminary round with a tournament-high 10 points. Connor Bedard scored in 5:17 overtime to finish Slovakia. He also scored early in the first inning. Dylan Guenther and Zack Ostapchuk provided the rest of the attack for the Canadians. Elsewhere, Latvia defeated Austria 5–2 in the opening game of a best-of-three relegation series. The teams meet again on Wednesday. The winner of the series will face next year’s world juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden, while the loser will be relegated to Division I Group A. ___ AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

