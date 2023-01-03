Why Test cricket will thrive

Cricket is changing behind the scenes at a speed never seen before and while it scares the traditionalists, it must remain relevant in a world where esports are mushrooming. Loading In the not-so-distant future, technology-enhanced smart balls and sensors in bats will collect data. The resulting feedback aids real-time analysis for players and coaches. Drones and robots are becoming commonplace. Drones will monitor the playing field to provide real-time analysis. Robots will be used extensively, not only in training sessions, but also to mimic the skills and variations of opposing batters and bowlers. Virtual reality will also be used to enhance the game. This technology allows players to practice in a virtual environment and hone their skills without having to be on the pitch. This will help players improve, reduce injuries and lead to the development of new strategies and tactics.

The use of artificial intelligence will be the main game-changer. AI analyzes the player’s performance and provides instant feedback. AI will also create accurate simulations of match conditions that provide insight into the strengths and weaknesses of each player and team. Cricket spectators of the future will be able to use augmented and virtual reality technology to compare themselves to their heroes. For example, they will want to compare their batting speed to that of the Virat Kohli of the 2040s or their bowling skills to that of the Dennis Lillee of that era. No more arguments about the merits and greatness of a Trumper, Warne or Tendulkar! Golf has adopted technology and data collection that has changed the way the game is taught, practiced and played. Crickets Baseball’s American cousin, the most traditional American sport, uses technology in games that allows teams at all levels to react to opposing pitchers and batters. Elite sports use technology to track athletes’ health and performance to gain the least advantage over their opponents. Australia coach Andrew McDonald speaks with Mitchell Starc. Credit:Getty The equipment used in cricket is also likely to evolve as the rules for bats, for example, will change. Technology will transform the quality of bats and balls. The bats become lighter and stronger, while the balls become more aerodynamic, allowing them to move faster and swing more without the need for illegal means.

3D printing allows players to create custom bats and balls so they can customize their gear. Dennis Lillees ComBat aluminum bat was way ahead of its time! Traditional equipment makers could go the way of the unicorn. The way cricket is broadcast will also change. Technology in stadiums will enhance the fan experience, with each seat potentially able to choose camera angles and track individual player movements. The use of artificial grass will become commonplace in the next 20 years, because it has a number of advantages over natural grass, such as a longer lifespan and less maintenance. It is the obvious surface to use for T20 and other white ball competitions where surface degradation is not an integral part of the format. This allows cricket to be played in more places and at different times of the year. Michael Neser celebrates a catch for the Brisbane Heat. Credit:Getty Cricket is traditionally a sport popular in Commonwealth countries. Expect the game to expand into new markets, such as the US, where it is gaining popularity since the migration of people from the cricket-playing countries of South Asia.