Flyers defenseman Cam York returns to Anaheim, the home of his hockey roots

Long before Cam York established himself as one of the Flyers best puck-moving defenders, he first learned how to move his feet as a member of the Anaheim Jr. Ducks minor hockey team while growing up in Anaheim Hills, California.

The Jr. Ducks practiced twice a week at the Rinks in Anaheim, preceded by a skills clinic led by Craig Johnson, who coached York from squirt (ages 9-10) to his freshman year bantam (ages 13-14). Johnson performed drills that required his players to work on their edges and lateral movement and skate with the puck while holding their heads up. Then they moved on to stick handling exercises.

Those clinics gave York the foundation for his skills, which featured the final 10 games (one goal, five assists) with the Flyers after a 20-game stint with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms to begin the season.

I feel that the skill I have today is due to [Johnson]York said. A lot of the stuff we worked on when I was a little kid playing hockey in California I use today. So he was a really good coach and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.

Most importantly for York, Johnson kept hockey fun, even during 6am Saturday practices. The small games Johnson played on the half ice shelves his team practiced on required players to make quick decisions with the puck. York spoke fondly of those games, which were fun and good for his development in equal measure.

For the past eight years, Johnson has continued to watch York from a distance after York Jr. Ducks for Shattuck St. Marys School in Minnesota, then the US National Team Development Program, and finally the University of Michigan. York remained close friends with Johnson’s son Ryan, who was drafted as number 31 by the Buffalo Sabers in 2019. Now, as an assistant coach for the Anaheim Ducks, Johnson will see York play up close for the first time in the NHL. bench when the Flyers take on the Ducks on Monday night.

I look at him and I see a little boy like me [met] him, Johnson said. Now he’s a man and he’s playing against the best players in the world and doing well. He makes plays that I saw him do as a little kid. And he has continued to do it.

York has many fond memories of playing at the Honda Center, from participating in a one-on-one shootout tournament as a youth hockey player to making his season debut last season with the Flyers. For that game, York estimated that he had about 20 friends and relatives in attendance. This year, he estimates the number will be closer to 30.

I grew up watching so many games there, York said. It was kind of weird being in the opposite room and seeing what that was like. So I think this go-around, I feel a little bit more comfortable going there.

He feels comfortable not only playing in a familiar building, but also being a member of the Flyers locker room. York has found it easy to adapt to everyday life with the Flyers thanks to the welcoming nature of the players. He’s also carved out a role for himself on the ice, both at five-on-five (18 minutes, 32 seconds ice time average) and as quarterback of the second power play unit.

Johnson still sees the qualities in York that made him a special youth player. At a young age, York could think the game, with a hockey IQ that allowed him to make good decisions with the puck. That intelligence is still evident as York continues to impress in his second full year playing professional hockey. But even between last season and this, Johnson has noticed differences in York’s play. It’s bigger, stronger and it looks more comfortable on the ice too.

Just as York was inspired by Ducks players Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry growing up, the next generation of hockey players from Anaheim look to York as an example of what it takes to reach hockey’s biggest stage. On Monday, York may be that example in the flesh.

It’s a big game for Cam, Johnson said. But Cam also did a lot for hockey in California. He helped it grow. I remember kids who were mites or syringes at the time; they would come to see us. And those same kids are playing junior hockey now. Cams is probably one reason many of them have kept going.

Goaltender Samuel Ersson (.885 save percentage, 2-0-0) will start against the Ducks, looking for his third win in a row. Carter Hart (concussion) passed his evaluation according to John Tortorella, but the coach decided to give Ersson a wink. Felix Sandstrm will serve as backup. … Defender Justin Braun enters the line-up and is expected to play on the third pair alongside York. Defenseman Nick Seeler will be out of the lineup. … Flyers 2022 Nr. 5 overall pick Cutter Gauthier scored twice in the United States’ 11-1 quarterfinal victory over Germany at the World Juniors.