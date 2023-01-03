Sports
Longwood stays on the road, goes to Charleston Southern
The opening tip
Longwood heads to Charleston Southern for their second game in a row.
The Lancers have now won five in a row in the overall standings and three in a row on the road. The team is playing its seventh game of nine on the road.
Longwood is 10-5 overall for the third time in five seasons under head coach Griff Aldrich. The team had never been 10-5 before Aldrich at the Division I level.
Longwood leads the Big South with four real road wins. No one else has more than three.
The Lancer defense has held its opponent to less than 30 points in half in three of the past four basketball halves.
Longwood has three players with double-digit averages: Isaiah Wilkins (13.1), Leslie Nkereuwem (10.6) and Wayne Napper (10.3). DeShaun Wade (9.9 ppg) leads a group of four more players in averaging at least seven points per game.
Wilkins was named on the Watch List for the 2022-23 Lou Henson Award, given annually to the best mid-major player at the Division I level.
Last timeout
Longwood’s defense dominated and carried the team to its 10th win of the campaign.
The Lancers held Campbell to shooting .277, with no Camel reaching double digits in points.
The team opened the game by holding Campbell scoreless for the first five minutes and without a basket for the first 11 minutes.
Longwood jumped out to a 23-3 lead and never trailed.
The lead never sank to single digits as Longwood’s defense helped fend off the Camels.
The Lancers forced 21 turnovers and grabbed a season-high 13 steals while Campbell remained under 30 points in each half.
Isaiah Wilkins, Michael Christmas and Wayne Napper each had 11 points to lead Longwood.
Four players had at least two offensive rebounds for the Lancers.
By the numbers
Longwood has four real road wins in the team’s first 15 games. The four road wins are the most in the program’s history at the Division I level over 15 games.
The Lancers are also 10-5 for the third time in five seasons after never achieving this feat at the Division I level before.
Longwood has won five times in a row in a stretch that has seven of their nine races on the road.
The Lancers have smashed the offensive glass in their past six games, grabbing 15.8 offensive rebounds per game during that stretch.
Longwood’s defense has held opponents to less than 30 points in a half nine times this season, and three times in four halves in conference play.
The Lancers held Campbell to 13 shots made and a shooting percentage of .277, both season records, while grabbing a season-high 13 steals. The team also hit a season high by forcing 21 turnovers.
The Longwood defense also held Campbell without a field goal for the first 11 minutes, the longest stretch this season. In addition, no Camel scored in double digits.
Longwood’s bench has been a major strength, with the Lancers ranked 16th in the nation with 31.5 bench points per game. It is the highest scorer in the Great South and more than four points per game more than any other team.
This season, Longwood is 5-1 if four players score at least 10 points, and the team is undefeated if five or more players achieve this feat (4-0).
The Lancer offense is 45th in the nation with a score of 79.6 points per game, the second highest in the Great South.
The Lancers were also deadly from beyond the three-point line this season, with the team ranked 37th in three-point percentage in the nation. Longwood shoots .377 out of three, which is also second in the Great South.
Longwood is number 111 in the NCAA Net Rankings and 123 in Kenpom’s rankings, at the top of the league.
The team is also the highest rated squad in the Kenpom ratings, checking in at number 142.
The Lancers average 14.3 assists per game, the highest in the Great South. The team has assisted on more than 50 percent of their motos.
Five players give an average of at least 1.5 assists per game.
Longwoods 1.2. assist-to-turnover ratio leads the Great South
Citable
“This was a great effort from our guys. They played very well, especially in defence. This is one of the hardest preparations, and I thought the guys did a phenomenal job of executing in a short amount of time. We have experience and it pays off. What we’ve been fighting for is urgency. Focus, commitment, attitude, these are all important ingredients. We talk about root casting. Pouring in focus, effort and attitude will give you the best chance to execute. I thought we had a real commitment and purpose to be able to do that.”
Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich about his team’s defense at Campbell
Series history
Longwood has won against Charleston Southern five times in a row, dating back to January 8, 2020.
Last season, the Lancers won a tight game 69-67 Zak Watson blocked a game-winning three-point effort by CSU.
DeShaun Wade had 19 points and Isaiah Wilkins added 15 while Watson had 10.
#Horsepower
|
