Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on the field
Buffalo defenseman Damar Hamlin was in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills said his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was postponed indefinitely.
“Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit in our game against the Bengals,” says the Buffalo Bills organization said in a statement. “His heart rate was restored on the field and he was transferred to UC Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. He is currently sedated and in critical condition.”
Video replays showed Hamlin making a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with about 6:15 left in the first quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
The 24-year-old Hamlin got to his feet after making the tackle and almost immediately sank backward with the full force of his body on the turf.
An ambulance at the stadium hurriedly rushed to Hamlin as his teammates and opponents circled him.
According to the game’s broadcast, at one point, paramedics resuscitated the player and supplied him with oxygen. Joe Buck, the game’s play-by-play announcer, described the CPR as “many minutes”.
He was eventually loaded into the ambulance and driven to an area hospital after being on the pitch for nearly ten minutes.
Jordon Rooney, a family representative who described himself as a close friend of the player, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that Hamlin’s relatives are in good spirits but are going through a lot and need their privacy. He declined to give details of Hamlin’s condition other than that he is sedated.
All I can say is that he fights; he’s a fighter, said Rooney.
Players on both sidelines were visibly shocked, many in tears, as they saw their colleague being evacuated. The game’s broadcast crews and analysts were equally baffled.
After the field was cleared, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a lengthy conversation with the game’s officiating squad.
After several minutes, both teams returned to their respective dressing rooms. The game’s duty crews said the game was temporarily suspended, while the game’s broadcast team said each team would have five minutes to regroup before returning to the field.
However, the stoppage lasted long after those five minutes and neither team left the locker room.
Both coaches met with officials for a second time in the stadium tunnel outside the Bills locker room.
For almost an hour it remained unclear whether the game would go ahead as planned. Buck said the decision to continue the game ultimately falls to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Just after 7:00 pm, more than an hour after Hamlin took the field, the game’s broadcast team announced that play would be suspended for the remainder of the evening.
Jeff Miller, an executive vice president of the NFL, told reporters on a conference call early Tuesday that the league had made no plans to run the game at this point, adding that Hamlin’s health was the main focus.
Four minutes after Hamlin collapsed, an ambulance was on the field as many players embraced, including Buffalo quarterbacks Josh Allen and Cincinnatis Joe Burrow.
Please pray for our brother,All tweeted.
I’ve never seen anything like it since I played, NFL manager Troy Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback in his career, said on the conference call early Tuesday. Immediately my player hat went up, like how do you resume playing after seeing a traumatic event in front of you?
Hamlin is a sophomore pro with Buffalo after being selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft at the University of Pittsburgh.
According to NFL.com, he has played in every game of the 2022 season, including 13 starts for Buffalo.
