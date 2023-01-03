Tennis great Navratilova vows to fight dual cancer diagnosis | Health news





The 18-time Grand Slam champion says she hopes for a positive result after a diagnosis of throat and breast cancer.

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, a double whammy that the tennis great says she intends to fight with all her might. In a statement from her rep on Monday, the 18-time Grand Slam champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will begin treatment this month. This double blow is serious but still manageable, and I hope for a favorable outcome, said 66-year-old Navratilova, who is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. It’ll stink for a while, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got, she said. The cancer was first discovered in early November during the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) finals, when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that was not going down, her representative, Mary Greenham, said. When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer, Greenham said. At the same time Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious shape was found in her breast, which was then diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer. Both cancers are early stage with great outcomes. It is not the first time that the Czech-American tennis star was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. She had breast cancer, but was found free six months later. When news of her new diagnosis broke on Monday, some politicians, athletes and others sent their well wishes to Navratilova for a successful recovery. [Navratilova] is as brave as it is strong, another tennis pioneer, Billie Jean King, wrote on Twitter. She has fought this battle before and she is in our thoughts and prayers. Navratilova’s powerful serve and agility at the net made her the dominant payer of her time, as she won a total of 59 Major titles (31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles) in addition to her 18 singles titles. Her record at Wimbledon is unmatched, her nine singles titles more than anyone else; Roger Federer won eight men’s titles while Serena Williams won the women’s title seven times. Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at number one in the WTA rankings, but returned to the tour in 2000 to play doubles, occasionally competing in the singles. Navratilova, who came out as gay in the 1980s and is a staunch defender of LGBTQ rights, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000 and has worked as a TV analyst in recent years. On Monday, Greenham said Navratilova would not be traveling to Melbourne for the Australian Open January 16-29, but hoped to contribute to the broadcasts from a distance. .@Martina is as brave as it is strong. She has fought this battle before and she is in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/pF9LFnTQAc Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 2, 2023

