Oilers Ice Center new home for OSU Hockey 102.3 KRMG





TULSA, Okla – The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday that the Oilers Ice Center (OIC) is the new home for the Oklahoma State University (OSU) hockey team. The OSU Cowboys have shared an arena with both the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) and University of Oklahoma (OU) teams for the past two seasons. Tulsa will be our own home. We don’t have to share that house with UCO and OU as we have in the past, said team captain and club founder Jacob Thompson. The Oilers Ice center will host both practices and games for the Cowboys, although the team will also play a few games at the BOK Center. The center will house a personal locker room for the OSU team. This is a truly exciting opportunity, said Justin Lund, Oilers Ice Center’s Vice President of Business Operations. We didn’t really know what to expect when we host Bedlam at the BOK in November. It was such a big turnout, and it immediately created a buzz around the rink. The buzz from Tulsa’s growing hockey community went straight to whether Tulsa could be home to OSU Cowboy Hockey. It moved very quickly and it was a perfect fit for everyone involved and the local hockey community. In November 2022, Bedlam was played at the BOK Center. The Cowboys pulled off a 6-5 win. Bedlam was a great experience, Thompson said. Playing in Tulsa, at the BOK, that was the biggest fan base any of us had ever played for. It showed a lot of untapped growth. Before the game, there were OSU fans who may not have known the team existed. Being visible in Tulsa at the OIC can help with that growth. Click for more information about the OSU hockey team here. For Oilers tickets, call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit their website For more information. 2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

