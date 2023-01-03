Bramanti accepts second NEC Player of the Week Award





Chelmsford, Massachusetts, fifth-year guard led Skyhawks to 2-0 week, including victory on NEC debut at Central Connecticut State

Glidden also earns NEC Prime Performer status



Bramanti earns NEC Player of the Week honors for the second time and is a Prime Performer for the fifth straight week (PHOTO BY Brian Foley) EASTON, Massachusetts (January 3, 2023) – Stonehill College fifth year security guard Emily Bramanti has been declared Northeast Conference Player of the week for the second time this season announced the league office this afternoon. Bramanti, who earned the women’s program’s first NEC Player of the Week recognition on December 12, receives her second award of the season after leading Stonehill to a 2-0 week and also earning NEC Prime Performer status for the fifth week in a row. She averaged 22.0 points on 51.9 percent shooting (14-for-27), including 4-for-8 (50%) from three-point range, while converting 12 of 15 free throw attempts (80%), with 3 .0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals in 35.8 minutes per game. Bramanti opened the week with 25 points in Thursday’s 82-71 victory over Queens (NY) College in Stonehill’s final non-conference game of the year on 7-of-15 shooting, converting 9-of-12 free throws into four rebounds, five assists and a career-high six steals. She followed that up by scoring all of her 19 points in Monday’s NEC debut win over Central Connecticut State University in the first half as the Skyhawks opened up to a whopping 17-point lead in the first half to finish 7- out-12 shooting. from the floor, with two rebounds, a season-high six assists and a blocked shot. Stonehill fifth year forward Sophie Glide was also named NEC Prime Performer for the second time this season today. She averaged 17.5 points on 59.3 percent shooting (16-for-27), with 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over the Skyhawks’ two games. Glidden scored a career-high 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to clinch victory in Stonehill’s NEC debut at Central Connecticut State on Monday, adding five rebounds and two assists, while making 9 of 13 shots from the floor .



Bramanti



slipped Bramanti has scored in double figures in eight games in a row, averaging 19.6 points on 50.5 percent shooting (53-for-105), including 56.5% (26-for-46) from three-point range during that span, with 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals. She has moved up to fifth on the NEC scoring list with 14.6 points per game, leads the Conference with 2.4 three-point field goals per game, while placing second with a .423 three-point field goal percentage, third with 3.1 assists per game and a 1.4 assist/turnover, seventh with a .646 free throw percentage, eighth with her .429 field goal percentage, and fourth with 33.6 minutes played per game in her 14 games played (14 starts). Bramanti led Stonehill in five games this season, scoring in double figures in 11 of 14 games, including over 20 points twice. She scored an NEC season-high 38 points in the Skyhawks 81-74 victory over Bryant University on December 11, finishing just one point short of the program’s single-game record and marking the most points scored in the NEC since 2019. It remains the 11ehighest-scoring game in the NCAA Division I standings this season and is one of only two 30-point games in the Conference to date. The two-year captain has started 43 of the 94 games she has played during her career at Stonehill, helping the Skyhawks to the top. Northeast 10 Conference regular season and tournament championships as a sophomore in 2019-20. Bramanti has a career total of 855 points, 290 rebounds, 269 assists and 92 steals, shooting 40.1 percent from the field, including 31.8% from three-point distance and 75% from the free throw line. Last season’s All-NE10 second team selection was named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll all eight semesters, holding Academic Distinction status twice for a semester average between 3.50 and 3.99, while also receiving the Division II ADA Academic Distinction Award received. Stonehill (5-9, 1-0 NEC) returns to action this week with a pair of NEC games at Merkert Gymnasium. The Skyhawks will host Saint Francis (Pa.) University on Friday at 6 p.m., before hosting Sacred Heart University on Sunday at 2 p.m. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

