Paramount overlooked for selection as Cricket Australia partners

Cricket Australia (CA) has extended its broadcast partnership with the Foxtel Group and Seven West Media for a further seven years in a media rights deal for Australian Cricket.

Under the agreement, the Foxtel Group (including Fox Sports on Foxtel and streaming service Kayo Sports), Seven and 7plus will broadcast Australian men’s and women’s international matches, as well as the WBBL and BBL until 2031.

The new broadcasting rights deal, which runs from 2024-2031, is worth $1.512 billion to Australian Cricket.

Under the new deal, the BBL will be reduced from its current 61-game schedule to 43, allowing more players to be available, a higher proportion of primetime games and stronger alignment with school holidays.

The deal is a cash increase of 10.5% per year over the current six-year deal signed in 2018 and represents a 16% increase over the previous agreement based on comparative content volume.

On average, the number of international matches per year is in line with the existing agreement, with improved scheduling for both the men’s and women’s match against India and England.

Seven has withdrawn its legal action against CA regarding past seasons affected by the pandemic.

The new deal followed a competitive process involving all major Australian commercial broadcast networks.

Other key elements of the new broadcast partnership include:

Every game will be shown live on Fox Cricket via Foxtel and Kayo Sports, including men’s white ball games and 10 exclusive BBL matches.

The Foxtel Group’s exclusive BBL matches include a Super Saturday series shown on Fox Cricket through Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Seven will broadcast all Tests for men and international matches for women, 23 WBBL matches and 33 of the 43 BBL matches (including three BBL finals).

All Seven games are also streamed on 7plus, allowing cricket to expand its reach.

The term of the deal includes two home five-Test men’s series against India (24-25 and 28-29) and two home five-Test men’s Ashes series (25-26 and 29-30).

An enhanced women’s international schedule, including multi-format home games against India, England and South Africa in the first three years of the deal.

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia said:

We are pleased to continue our broadcasting agreement with the Foxtel Group and Seven under an enhanced deal.

The quality and range of the Foxtel Group and Sevens cricket production is first class and the excellent service they provide to cricket fans was a strong consideration in our decision to continue with this successful partnership.

The breadth and quality of cricket played in Australia over the coming summers is extraordinary and we look forward to working with our partners to not only broadcast the games on television, but to promote and grow cricket through encourage more kids to pick up a bat and ball.

This is also an important commercial outcome for all of Australian Cricket and one that will ensure we can continue to deliver important community programmes, support volunteers and increase participation to keep cricket going strong.

We warmly thank all broadcasters who participated in the process. The high level of interest in cricket re-emphasized both cricket’s enduring value and its place in the hearts of Australians.



Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Delany, said:

With cricket rights secured for the next seven years, the Foxtel Group remains the undisputed home of Australia’s most popular and premium sports.

This extension is great news for our 4.6+ million subscribers who will see our world-class talent and production teams at Fox Sports continue to bring the magic as they always have at Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

The Foxtel Group is the home of cricket in Australia and was proud of the role our investments over more than two decades have played in driving the growth of the sport from grassroots to elite level.

Together with 4K on Foxtel and our continued investment in innovation and multi-sport environment on Kayo Sports, we are delivering a fan experience like no other and supporting the continued growth and promotion of cricket in Australia.

This renewed partnership with Cricket Australia complements our other multi-year agreements with the International Cricket Council, the IPL and the cricket boards of several countries including New Zealand, England, South Africa and India to bring the best of global competitions and competitions to show fans around the country.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said:

We are delighted to extend our partnership with Cricket Australia to 2030-31. A comprehensive digital rights package to the cricket for 7plus ensures that for the first time our viewers have live and free access to cricket in a way that suits them.

Our combined broadcast and digital rights for both cricket and the AFL mean that Seven and 7plus will be the home of sport all year round.

I would like to thank the Chief Executive of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, and the Cricket Australia team for their continued efforts to promote cricket and in particular the improvements to the BBL. We look forward to working with Cricket Australia to grow Test cricket, women’s internationals and the BBL and WBBL in the years to come.

Director Seven Melbourne and head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said:

This deal is a win for Seven viewers and cricket fans, with the best Test cricket, Women’s Internationals, BBL and WBBL games guaranteed live and free on Seven and 7plus.

Our enhanced partnership with Cricket Australia will take Sevens summer cricket coverage into a new era, reach new audiences through our digital channels and bring fans all the exciting competition, exceptional entertainment and world-class talent they love.