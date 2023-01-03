Damar Hamlin injury: Buffalo Bills player goes into cardiac arrest vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — Buffalo defenseman Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills said he went into cardiac arrest on the field after a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s crucial Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a hit in our game against the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to UC Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement.

Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday morning saying in part: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans everywhere. in the world. the country. … Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as we have them.”

In a chilling scene, 24-year-old Hamlin was given CPR on the field, ESPN reported, as he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, as they shielded him from the public. He was injured when he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine play that didn’t seem unusually violent.

The Bills said Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday.

“We are grateful and grateful for the outpouring of support we have received to date,” the statement said.

The NFL also said Tuesday afternoon that the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week.

“The NFL has not made a decision on whether or not the game will resume at a later date,” the NFL said

During the game, the six-foot-tall, 200-pound Hamlin was injured, Higgins leading with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin stood up quickly, appeared to adjust his facemask with his right hand, and about three seconds later fell backward and lay motionless.

Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, and he was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Teammate Stefon Diggs later joined Hamlin in the hospital.

About 100 Bills fans and a few Bengals fans gathered on a corner a block from the emergency room entrance, some holding candles.

Jeff Miller, an executive vice president of the NFL, told reporters on a conference call early Tuesday that the league had made no plans to run the game at this point, adding that Hamlin’s health was the main focus.

Four minutes after Hamlin collapsed, an ambulance was on the field as many players embraced, including quarterbacks Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

“Please pray for our brother,” Allen tweeted.

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m., and when he was taken off the field about 19 minutes later in what seemed like an eternity, the Bills gathered in prayer. A few minutes after the ambulance left the field, the match was abandoned and the players slowly walked off the field to their dressing rooms where they waited for word on Hamlin and the match.

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I played,” NFL executive Troy Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback in his career, said on the early Tuesday morning conference call. “Immediately my player hat went up, like, how do you resume playing after seeing a traumatic event in front of you?”

Hamlin’s uniform was cut off while medical personnel attended to him. ESPN reported on its broadcast that Hamlin was also receiving oxygen.

Vincent said the league took no steps to restart play and did not ask players to begin a five-minute warm-up period as ESPN’s broadcasters announced.

“It never occurred to us to talk about a warm-up to resume play,” said Vincent. ‘That is ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not the place we should ever be.’

Vincent said the Bills returned to the team’s facility in Orchard Park, New York, early Tuesday morning, with the exception of a few players who remained with Hamlin.

There was a heavy police presence at Buffalo Niagara International Airport when the team arrived at about 2:45 a.m. A small group of fans gathered across the player’s parking lot near the airport. Police blocked off the road to allow the players to leave.

The Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter of a game between teams vying for the top playoff seed in the AFC. Cincinnati came in 11-4 to lead the AFC North by one game over Baltimore, while AFC East champion Buffalo was 12-3.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the players’ union said in a statement. “We’ve been in contact with Bills and Bengals players and the NFL. All that matters right now is Damar’s health and well-being.”

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown also released a statement saying in part, “The Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone during this unprecedented time – what we can do is each other supports.”

The unfinished game has major playoff implications as the NFL heads into the final week of the regular season, with the wild card playoff round starting January 14.

The aftermath of the injury was reminiscent of when Bills tight end Kevin Everett lay motionless on the field after making a tackle on the opening kickoff of the second half in Buffalo’s 2007 season-opening game against the Denver Broncos.

Everett suffered a spinal cord injury that initially left him partially paralyzed.

Hamlin studied in Pittsburgh – his hometown – for five years and played in 48 games for the Panthers during that time. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, being voted team captain and selected to play in the Senior Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, appeared in 14 games as a rookie, and became a starter this year as Micah Hyde was lost to injury this season.

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, January 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

By Tuesday morning, a community toy campaign organized by Hamlin had risen to over $3 million in donations. His stated goal was $2,500.

Kathryn Bersani and her mother, Gayle, were among the Bills fans who traveled to the game from Buffalo and went to the hospital from the stadium.

“This is our family Christmas,” said Kathryn Bersani. “We thought it would be a great game. Joe (Burrow) and Josh (Allen) are such great men. Sad, sad time. What a shock. I just hope he can live a normal life. It surprised us.”

Chuck and Janet Kohl went to the hospital after watching the game at home.

“This is much more important than football,” said Chuck Kohl. “I had to come and pray for Mr. Hamlin.”

Hamlin came into play and had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

A tweet from the Pitt football account was plain and simple: “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3,” the tweet said, referring to Hamlin with his college jersey number. “Pray for you.”

AP freelancer Jeff Wallner, AP Pro Football writer Rob Maaddi, AP sportswriter John Wawrow, and AP sportswriter Ben Nuckols contributed to this report.