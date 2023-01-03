Michigan and Ohio State claim weekly men’s basketball honors





Player of the week

Hunter Dickinson

C Jr. 7-1 Alexandria, Va. DeMatha Catholic Averaging 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes of action, as the Wolverines split a few games

Scored a season-best 32 points on 13-16 shooting with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in an 81-46 win over Maryland

Marked his 20th career double-double, breaking a tie with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard for 18 e in program history.

in program history. Earns his third career Player of the Week award and second of the season

Final Michigan Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (November 14, 2022) Freshman of the week

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

F 6-6.Orlando, Florida Lake Highland Prep Averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting over 57.0 percent in a pair of Ohio State wins

Collected a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Buckeyes 90-59 win over Alabama A&M

Scored 18 points, including 16 in the second half, to go with eight rebounds and a career-best two blocked shots in a 73–57 win over Northwestern

Earns his third consecutive Freshman of the Week award

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Brice Sensabaugh (December 27, 2022) 2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week November 14 P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

Q: Jett Howard, MICH November 21st P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr.,]IBL

Q: Braden Smith, PUR November 28 P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

Q: Fletcher Loyer, PUR 5th of December P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA

Q: Fletcher Loyer, PUR 12 December P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

Q: Dug McDaniel, ME December 19 P: Filip Rebraca, Sr., IOWA

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU December 27 P: Jalen Pickett, Sr., PSU

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU January 3rd P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU

