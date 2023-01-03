Connor Bedard, top 2023 NHL Draft prospect, sets four Hockey Canada records in World Juniors performance

Connor Bedard puts on a show at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Bedard sent Canada to the semi-finals on Monday with a nasty extra-time goal against Slovakia, topping the country’s World Juniors record books in the process.

The underdog Slovaks terrified the Canadians, but Bedard’s historic night helped Canada squeak into the next round. In the first period, Bedard opened the scoring to become Hockey Canada’s all-time leader in World Juniors goals with 15, but would add another before the night was out.

Bedard also assisted on Canada’s second goal of the night, giving him the Hockey Canada record for assists in a single World Juniors with 13. Fortunately for the Canadians, Bedard had some more record magic up his sleeve.

The teams went into extra time tied at 3-3 and then Bedard took matters into his own hands. He made his way through all three Slovaks on the ice while also knocking out the keeper to end the match in stunning fashion.

With this three-point performance against Slovakia, Bedard set new Hockey Canada records for points in a single World Juniors (21) and career World Juniors points (34).

Even before this tournament, Bedard was the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft, and his dominance on the global stage has only perpetuated that status to date. The stage gets even bigger on Wednesday, when Canada faces the United States in the semifinals at 6:30 PM ET.