MAC Plays kicks off against Buffalo on Wednesday





Mid-American Conference action tips for the Kent State women’s basketball team on Wednesday night as Buffalo visits the MAC Center for a 7 p.m. tip. The Golden Flashes (8-3) enter conference play at No. 13 in the most recent Mid-large Top 25 and with a three-match win streak. Kent State needed overtime for the first time this season to win against Coppin State on New Year’s Eve, 72-60. The Flashes made all four of their field goal attempts, including a pair from beyond the three-point arc, during an overtime period that featured four lead changes. Graduated student Lindsey Thall sank her fourth three-point field goal of the day for the starting points with 40.7 seconds remaining. Thall had a team-high 15 points, as all five starters scored in double digits. Senior Katie Shumate recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kent State leads the MAC with a 35.6% field goal percentage defensively and allows the third fewest points (59.2 ppg) in the conference. The Flashes are 8-0 when opponents have less than 70 points. A pair of former All-Mid-American Conference selections pending Katie Shumate and forward Lindsey Thall have set the stage for the Flashes with 12.1 points per game. Thall is Kent State’s all-time leader with 239 triples, ranking 20th among active NCAA Division I players, and 11th in career blocks (182). Guard Hanna Young (5.6 ppg) yields a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. Guards Coryne Hauser (8.2 pages) and Dionna Grey (5.4 ppg) leads a strong bench unit scoring 26.4 points per game. Exploring Buffalo The Bulls (5-4) have outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points per game during the current four-game winning streak. Buffalo has the stingiest defense in the conference, allowing only 58.2 points per game. Only two opponents have reached the 60-point mark against the Bulls. Offensively, Buffalo averages 60.7 points per game and has scored more points at the free throw line (107) than from behind the three-point arc (99). The Bulls rank 342nd in the nation in three-point field goal attempts in her game (12.8). Guard Jazmine Young (12.7 ppg) is the only member of the 12-player roster to be part of Buffalo’s program last season. The transfers of Glenville State Zakiyah Winfield and Re’Shawna Stone have made a big impression during their first season with the Blues. Winfield averages a double-double with 15.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, while ranking second in the nation in defensive rebounding (9.4 per game). Stone adds 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Series history Kent State is 30-23 all-time vs. buffalo.

The Golden Flashes won each of the first 19 games in the series, starting with an 86-77 victory on January 13, 1999.

However, the Bulls are 20-4 over the past 24 meetings.

Kent State has reached the 70-point mark only three times during this stretch, averaging 58.3 points per game.

The flashes 17-8 in games played in the MAC Center.

Kent State is 4-11 under head coach Todd Starkey . Broadcast Info Dave Wilson and Matt Kiraly call up the action ESPN+while Tyler Henry is in talks on the Kent State Radio Network. Next Up for Kent State The Golden Flashes will play their first road game in a month on Saturday, traveling to Ohio for a 1 p.m. game.

