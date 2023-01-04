US Soccer reveals investigation into manager Gregg Berhalter





US Soccer has hired a law firm to oversee an investigation by manager Gregg Berhalter into details of an altercation that took place in 1991, the federation announced on Tuesday. Berhalter, whose contract expired on Dec. 31 according to an ESPN source, released a statement himself on Tuesday saying someone had contacted US Soccer with information that would “bring him down” and revealed he had contacted his longtime partner, Rosalind. kicked. after an argument in the bar while attending the University of North Carolina. “In the fall of 1991 I met my soul mate. I had just turned 18 and was a college freshman when I met Rosalind,” Berhalter wrote on Twitter. “One night while drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It got physical and I kicked her legs.” Berhalter said authorities were never involved and that he sought advice after the incident. The two reconciled after the fight, got married and have four children. “The lessons we learned from that night more than three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, committed and supportive relationship, which we honored and celebrated with our 25th wedding anniversary this past weekend,” Berhalter added. As for the research, US Soccer said in his statement“After US Soccer learned of the allegation against United States men’s team head coach Gregg Berhalter on December 11, 2022, US Soccer immediately hired Alston and Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. “Through this process, US Soccer has become aware of potential inappropriate conduct toward multiple members of our staff by individuals outside our organization. We take such conduct seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.” US Soccer added that a full technical review of the men’s program was also underway and would announce who will lead the squad for an upcoming camp in January and subsequent friendlies in the coming days. The federation also thanked Berhalter and his wife for coming forward to speak about the incident, adding that it condemns any form of violence and takes such allegations very seriously. Berhalter, 51, was hired in December 2018 after the US failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He has led the team to 37 wins, 11 losses and 12 draws, earning the Americans CONCACAF’s third and final automatic World Cup berth for the 2022 tournament. Berhalter is the first American to play and coach for the US at a World Cup, where he led the USMNT to second place in Group B in Qatar before losing 3-1 to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4843749/us-soccer-reveals-investigation-into-manager-gregg-berhalter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos